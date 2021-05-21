Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/05/2021

Girl907 Release New Single "All Your Friends"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Infectious pop duo GIRL907 today release their debut single "All Your Friends" along with the accompanying video. The duo is made up of sisters; country artist Rachele Lynae and pop artist Heather Cole. The two have been singing together since they were barely big enough to stand alone on a stage, but this is the first time they have officially released music as a duo.

The result of their collaboration is "All Your Friends", a fun and catchy tune, showcasing their distinctive voices with a song that explores the 'upside' of a break up. The tongue in cheek lyrics are enhanced by the danceable beat creating a memorable ear-worm. With witty lyrics taunting, "I got all your friends in the breakup," the leading banger puts a quirky fun twist on the traditional revenge breakup song.

"All Your Friends" exclusively premiered with Hollywood Life who said, "The DIY, low-key approach is a perfect match for this song, one that captures the playful, self-congratulatory fun of this track."

With Troy Jackson behind the lens, the video was produced and co-directed by the sisters. It highlights the fun nature of the duo as they bring the lyrics to life with colorful art designed by the girls and playful facial expressions and interaction.

GIRL907 was born when Rachele expanded her songwriting expertise to include more pop songs creating a common ground for the two to come together on a new sound and project that had been in the making since their childhood. They began writing the songs during one of Heather's visits to Rachele's home in Nashville, TN. "We had a blast writing these songs," Heather recalls, "They practically wrote themselves… we laughed a lot."

When they were ready to record, GIRL907 brought producer Justin Wantz on board to bring it to life, and "All Your Friends" emerged as the clear choice for the debut single.






