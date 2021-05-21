Pacific Symphony To Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory Of George Floyd" To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Floyd's Tragic Death





For more information on this special concert, visit our website at https://bit.ly/341L6kj. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On May 25, Pacific Symphony will stream a free concert in tribute to George Floyd, marking the one-year anniversary of his tragic death. The Symphony, in partnership with the Fresno Philharmonic, Monterey Symphony and the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, commissioned the Emmy Award-winning composer John Christopher Wineglass to write "Alone Together," a piece that addresses social issues and systemic racial disparities. Music Director Carl St.Clair will conduct Pacific Symphony in the world premiere online on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m., the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's tragic death. The program will be available for free streaming on the orchestra's YouTube and Facebook channels from May 25 through June 23.Pacific Symphony Presents Free Streaming Concert To Mark One Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Tragic Death:"Alone Together" runs approximately nine minutes and features strings and percussion. Audiences will have another opportunity to hear the work on May 27, paired with Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," as part of Pacific Symphony's Thursdays @ 7 online series.In the composer's note of the musical score, Wineglass relays a recent incident where two laughing youths drive by and casually spew out the "N-word" expletive on a bullhorn at him while he was walking beachside in central California. He meditates on the world we find ourselves in:"A longing for common ground but finding no footing...no continuity. Abrupt silences...alone...many intubated. No foundation...lost in a midst of unbelief of what I was witnessing with my very own eyes in this land of 'equality.' The universe repeatedly brings this up...again...and again before our very own eyes—until we learn. But...I still believe in and have hope...A Ray of Hope...a hope deferred at the moment but a hope nonetheless. A hope that in this struggle together—we will come out TOGETHER somehow and in some way—stronger, more wise and vigilant."For more information on this special concert, visit our website at https://bit.ly/341L6kj.



