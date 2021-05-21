Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 21/05/2021

New Musical Film Inspired By Gaston Leroux's "Phantom" In The Works

New Musical Film Inspired By Gaston Leroux's "Phantom" In The Works
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anthony McCarten and Scooter Braun have partnered to produce an upcoming movie musical inspired by Gaston Leroux's "The Phantom of the Opera."
The film is loosely inspired by the 1919 novel and is wholly separate from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical.

Leroux's depiction of a destructive relationship remains, as will a dark love story, but the movie intends to upend the romanticism associated with previous interpretations, and instead lean into the suspense and horror that was a big part of the book, according to Deadline.

McCarten will write the screenplay, while the music is set to be composed by a series of artists assembled by Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Tori Kelly.

These songs will appear as diagetic plot moments - no one will "break into song," and the music appears as a feature of the story.
"The basic idea that lured me in was the chance to brush the cobwebs off a 110 year old tale, and return to roots suspense and horror," McCarten said. "It will be a contemporary version of story, incorporate contemporary themes, and a new musical soundtrack drawing on some of the biggest recording talent."






Most read news of the week
Clint Black's New Circle Network Series Kicks Off A Conversation With Darius Rucker
Duran Duran Announce First Single 'Invisible'; 'Future Past' Set For Release On October 22, 2021
Garbage Premiere New Single 'Wolves'
Welcome To Rockville Returns In 2021 With Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & More
Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience
Rachel Eckroth Shares 'Cooped Up & Bored Blues'
Disney Junior Teams Up With Questlove And Black Thought From The Roots
Mr. Bungle Debut "Loss Of Control" Video (Van Halen Cover)
Wave Racer Releases New Single 'What Are We Waiting For?'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0180809 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038580894470215 secs