Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival

Canadian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sessions Live is partnering with Canadian Music Week and The INDIES to present a full concert by pop rock powerhouse July Talk, on Thursday May 27 at 8pm ET, pre-recorded at the legendary El Mocambo Tavern in Toronto. Tickets are $15 CDN and on sale now at sessionslive.com/JulyTalk. July Talk is nominated for two awards at the 2021 Jim Beam INDIE Awards as part of Canadian Music Week. Sessions Live will also stream additional pre-recorded performances by Walk Off The Earth, Sam Roberts Band, Monowhales, The Dirty Nil, JJ Wilde, Notifi, Moscow Apartment, Half Moon Run, CZN, and more at The INDIES on May 30 at 7pm ET."We are happy to work with Sessions for the 2021 CMW Virtual Conference & Festival," said Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon. "Festival attendees can look forward to amazing performances in crystal clear online broadcasts that provide a concert experience that the fans deserve." "Since we announced Sessions last spring, our partnership with Canadian artists has blossomed. We are proud to be in the position where we can help Canadian artists reconnect with their fans and bring these exclusive performances to over 190 countries around the globe on Sessions' interactive live-streaming platform. We are honored to continue our collaboration with Canada's emerging and top musical talent as we present the prestigious Canadian Music Week's outstanding music performances," said Tim Westergren, co-founder of Sessions Live. The Canadian Independent Music Awards (aka The INDIES) are sponsored by Jim Beam Bourbon, hosted by Josie Dye of Indie 88 Radio, and have been scheduled for Sunday May 30, 2021. This year, the INDIES can be viewed for free on Sessions and simulcast on SiriusXM thanks to the support of title sponsor Jim Beam, and SiriusXM Canada. The 2021 INDIES will include a fundraiser, with calls to action from notable Canadian musicians, with all proceeds in support of the Unison Fund's #BandTogetherInUnison campaign.The full 2021 CMW Virtual Conference & Festival schedule and lineup is available at https://cmw.net/Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. CMW combines multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows, and the nation's largest new music festival. CMW 2021 features four nights of performances May 18 -21, including 350 hundreds bands at seven virtual music venues. About Sessions Sessions is co-founded by digital music pioneer and former Pandora founder Tim Westergren and fellow entrepreneur and long time developer of virtual games Gordon Su. Sessions is the only live streaming solution providing all of the necessary components for musicians to succeed: audience development, fan engagement, and state of the art monetization drawn from the most advanced techniques of virtual gaming. Sessions is creating a space to bring artists and fans together for intimate live experiences 24/7. In less than a year after its public launch, Sessions Live is attracting thousands of artists to its live video streaming service. Available in over 194 countries and 18 languages, Sessions offers musicians anywhere in the world, at any stage of their career, an unprecedented opportunity to develop a global audience and earn substantial and sustainable revenue. From pop and hip-hop to country and classical, there's an artist for every music fan in Sessions. Since the start of 2021, Sessions has expanded the platform's focus from just musical performances to staging various cultural events including "Alaska's Drag Queen of the Year 2021 Pageant" this March and Joy Ruckus Club 3, featuring over 180 Asian American artists from around the world making it the largest ever Asian American virtual music festival. Available online and on all mobile devices worldwide, artists and fans can play more, earn more, experience more in Sessions.



