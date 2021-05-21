Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 21/05/2021

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release New Song "Leave Before You Love Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning global superstar Marshmello and GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers return with a new song just in time for summer, "Leave Before You Love Me" via Republic Records.

Jonas Brothers will close out the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which Nick Jonas is hosting, with a special medley performance including the new song with Marshmello. The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

"Leave Before You Love Me" arrives hot on the heels of the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour announcement. The 44-date summer tour kicks off August 20th in Las Vegas, NV with country star Kelsea Ballerini as support. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, May 27th.

The Remember This tour gets its name from the Jonas Brothers' new song of the same title which will kick off a special partnership with NBCUniversal in anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will debut on June 18th, the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials. "Remember This" will tell an Olympic-inspired story with athlete imagery and will feature a special message from the Jonas Brothers.

In addition to the debut of the song, the Jonas Brothers will make their first-ever performance of "Remember This" within NBCUniversal's coverage of the Games this summer. The in-Games version of the single will include new lyrics inspired by the Tokyo Olympics and Team USA.

The partnership surrounding "Remember This" complements the premier of Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers, which was announced earlier this week and will air two days before the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Marshmello, known for smash hits 'Happier,' 'Silence' and 'Friends, releases his first NFT project, Welcome to the Melloverse!today. The project is the first DiFi powered NFT drop featuring exclusive music and experiences. The famously masked artist is also slated to headline this year's UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony. He will deliver an epic virtual performance on Saturday May 29th that precedes one of the world's most watched live sporting events. Be on the lookout for his next dance album later this year!

Remember This Tour Dates:
August 20th Las Vegas, NV Park Theater
August 21st Las Vegas, NV Park Theater
August 25th Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27th Mountain View, CA* Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 28th Wheatland, CA* Toyota Amphitheatre
August 30th Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
September 1st Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
September 2nd Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
September 3rd West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September 5th Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 7th Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
September 8th Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater / Summerfest
September 9th Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
September 11th Prior Lake, MN* Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (Mystic Lake)
September 12th Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
September 14th Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 16th Nashville, TN TBA
September 17th Nashville, TN TBA
September 18th Atlanta, GA* Music Midtown
September 21st Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
September 22nd Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
September 24th Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
September 25th Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre
September 26th Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
September 28th Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 29th Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
October 1st Boston, MA Fenway Park
October 2nd Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
October 5th Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 6th Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 7th Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
October 9th Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
October 10th Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
October 12th Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
October 13th Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 15th Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
October 16th Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17th West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 18th Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 21st Rogers, AR Walmart Amp (Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion)
October 22nd Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
October 23rd The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 26th Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date.






