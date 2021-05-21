Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release New Song "Leave Before You Love Me"









*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning global superstar Marshmello and GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers return with a new song just in time for summer, "Leave Before You Love Me" via Republic Records. Jonas Brothers will close out the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which Nick Jonas is hosting, with a special medley performance including the new song with Marshmello. The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC."Leave Before You Love Me" arrives hot on the heels of the Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour announcement. The 44-date summer tour kicks off August 20th in Las Vegas, NV with country star Kelsea Ballerini as support. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, May 27th.The Remember This tour gets its name from the Jonas Brothers' new song of the same title which will kick off a special partnership with NBCUniversal in anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will debut on June 18th, the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials. "Remember This" will tell an Olympic-inspired story with athlete imagery and will feature a special message from the Jonas Brothers.In addition to the debut of the song, the Jonas Brothers will make their first-ever performance of "Remember This" within NBCUniversal's coverage of the Games this summer. The in-Games version of the single will include new lyrics inspired by the Tokyo Olympics and Team USA.The partnership surrounding "Remember This" complements the premier of Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers, which was announced earlier this week and will air two days before the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.Marshmello, known for smash hits 'Happier,' 'Silence' and 'Friends, releases his first NFT project, Welcome to the Melloverse!today. The project is the first DiFi powered NFT drop featuring exclusive music and experiences. The famously masked artist is also slated to headline this year's UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony. He will deliver an epic virtual performance on Saturday May 29th that precedes one of the world's most watched live sporting events. Be on the lookout for his next dance album later this year!Remember This Tour Dates:August 20th Las Vegas, NV Park TheaterAugust 21st Las Vegas, NV Park TheaterAugust 25th Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 27th Mountain View, CA* Shoreline AmphitheatreAugust 28th Wheatland, CA* Toyota AmphitheatreAugust 30th Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre September 1st Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre September 2nd Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre September 3rd West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre September 5th Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre September 7th Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis September 8th Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater / Summerfest September 9th Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center September 11th Prior Lake, MN* Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (Mystic Lake) September 12th Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago September 14th Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre September 16th Nashville, TN TBA September 17th Nashville, TN TBA September 18th Atlanta, GA* Music Midtown September 21st Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center September 22nd Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center September 24th Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium September 25th Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre September 26th Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview September 28th Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center September 29th Hartford, CT XFINITY TheatreOctober 1st Boston, MA Fenway ParkOctober 2nd Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterOctober 5th Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts CenterOctober 6th Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star LakeOctober 7th Camden, NJ BB&T PavilionOctober 9th Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheatreOctober 10th Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube LiveOctober 12th Charlotte, NC PNC Music PavilionOctober 13th Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekOctober 15th Jacksonville, FL Daily's PlaceOctober 16th Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreOctober 17th West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreOctober 18th Pelham, AL Oak Mountain AmphitheatreOctober 21st Rogers, AR Walmart Amp (Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion)October 22nd Dallas, TX Dos Equis PavilionOctober 23rd The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionOctober 26th Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin PavilionOctober 27th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date.



