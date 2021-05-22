Camilo's First-Ever Concert Tour Will Make Stops In Major Cities Starting In October





Armored with impeccable writing skills and intuitive sensitivity, Camilo, born in Medellin, Colombia, is considered one of the greatest exponents of the new Pop of his generation, with more than 11 billion views and streams across all digital platforms around the world. Prior to his debut and overwhelming international success, he wrote multiple hits for artists such as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After dominating the sales, streaming, and radio charts with multiple hits since his solo debut in 2019, Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer Camilo will bring his long-awaited "Mis Manos Tour" to 13 cities in the United States starting in October 2021.Before arriving stateside, the "Mis Manos Tour" will kick off this July in Spain, with tickets selling out in less than six hours since going on sale last Friday. An unprecedented fact being that this is Camilo's first tour, which represents something extraordinary for him and his legion of fans, La Tribu, who have waited patiently for two years to see him live."The first ingredient of what makes this tour so special is the expectation that I have of going out for the first time to meet face to face with the people who have found happiness in my music, especially during the complex moments that this pandemic has brought to the world. Looking at each other in the eyes for the first time and singing together those songs that have become hymns of hope and light for both La Tribu and myself is something I have dreamed about for a long time. I'm so happy and grateful that it will finally become a reality," said Camilo.The Latin GRAMMY winner® and GRAMMY® nominee, will perform with his band, all the hits from his two platinum-certified albums Por Primera Vez and Mis Manos including "Tutu," "Por Primera Vez," "Favorito," "Vida de Rico," "Ropa Cara," "BEBÉ," "Millones," and many others.Presented by entertainment, marketing, and media company Loud And Live, the anticipated tour will be featured in major cities across the country, including Miami, New York, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles."It is an honor for us to be able to collaborate with one of the most recognized and talented Latin artists of the moment and we are grateful for the trust he has placed in us as he embarks on his very first tour," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "We are excited to be able to bring this experience to the entire 'Tribu' for the first time and look forward to putting unparalleled passion and dedication into making this a memorable experience for all his fans," Albareda added.Camilo's "Mis Manos Tour" dates:10/22/2021 Miami, FL The Fillmore10/24/2021 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy10/29/2021 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre10/31/2021 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando11/6/2021 Washington, D.C. EagleBank Arena11/7/2021 New York, NY The Town Hall11/10/2021 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall11/12/2021 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre11/13/2021 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie11/14/2021 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center11/19/2021 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By The Bay11/20/2021 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theater11/21/2021 San Jose, CA San Jose CivicGeneral Sale: Friday, May 21 at 10:00 AM local time through ticketmaster.com and camilolatribu.com.Armored with impeccable writing skills and intuitive sensitivity, Camilo, born in Medellin, Colombia, is considered one of the greatest exponents of the new Pop of his generation, with more than 11 billion views and streams across all digital platforms around the world. Prior to his debut and overwhelming international success, he wrote multiple hits for artists such as Becky G y ‪Natti Natasha (" Sin Pijama "), Bomba Estéreo ("Internacionales"), Mau y Ricky y Karol G (" Mi Mala "), Sebastian Yatra y Mau y Ricky (" Ya No Tiene Novio ") and Bad Bunny ("Si Estuviésemos Juntos"), among many others. ‪‪ ‪In addition to his hits that have featured international superstars such as Shakira, Pedro Capó, Pablo ‪Alborán‪, El Alfa, and Los Dos Carnales, Camilo has been featured on multiple songs by some of today's top artists, including Ozuna, ‪Rauw ‪ Alejandro, ‪Kany ‪ García, and Dani Martin. ‪Camilo has been recognized with some of the most important awards in the musical field, including the Latin GRAMMY®, GRAMMY® American nomination (2021), ‪five Premio Lo Nuestro ‪ (U.S.), a Latin American Music Award (U.S.), Los 40 Awards (Spain), Nuestra Tierra Award (Colombia), Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (Latin America) and a Quiero Award (Argentina), among others. ‪



