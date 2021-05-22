Joris Voorn Remixes White Cliffs' "Just Like You"



In addition to his own music, White Cliffs is known to remix popular music's top artists. Beyond his very own cover version of The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, May 21, Brooklyn-based artist White Cliffs (aka Rafe Cohan) has released a Joris Voorn remix of his recent single "Just Like You."Listen to "Just Like You (Joris Voorn Remix)" now here: https://orcd.co/justlikeyouremixThe remix made its live debut on March 20 at the very top if Joris Voorn's set at the Fieldlab Test Rave. Organized in conjunction with the Dutch government, 1500 COVID-negative attendees and a handful of DJs participated in the first live event since the pandemic struck the country. The event's goal was to pave the way towards life and live events after COVID-19.A dynamic anthem, the original version of " Just Like You "—which appears on White Cliffs late 2020 EP release Stockholm--is a dazzling merry-go-round of guitar effects that sounds like a Ferris wheel or amusement ride at sunset effortlessly blending psychedelic elements with indie rock, soul and electronic. Voorns' remix captures these elements bedding them in hypnotic dance floor beats. Just Like You " premiered with American Songwriter where White Cliffs dove deep into its meaning: "I wrote the song about our playful and hypocritical struggle with accepting our true selves. And that struggle is just a part of pursuing a career as a musician… You're constantly drawing this attention to your project, and in the process, you end up learning quite a bit about yourself, both good and bad. Usually, you experience some denial or imposter syndrome, but after time passes, you are left with acceptance."Listen to the original " Just Like You " here: https://orcd.co/justlikeyou"While listening to the track for the first time, what stood out for me were the amazing vocals. So, I built my remix around those, making a more dance floor-oriented version of the track that still carries the uplifting vibe of the original. I also love the quirky little sounds from the original so they also have a place in my remix, besides some newly recorded guitar parts and driving synth arpeggios," says Joris Voorn."It was super exciting to hear Joris re-harmonize the song in a powerful minor key for the first time," adds White Cliffs. "He did some really innovative editing on the vocal track and had me print out every single synth part so he could really incorporate a lot of the original parts into his remix."Amsterdam's Joris Voorn sits at the epicenter of the Dutch electronic music scene as the most renowned and instantly recognizable DJ and music producer from The Netherlands, representing underground house and techno on a wider global stage. Few artists embody the melting pot of musical influences that define the city's techno scene more than Joris. 2019 saw the release of his fourth studio album Four featuring collaborations with Voorn's heroes Underworld, British trip-hop outfit HÆLOS, the South African poet Lazarusman and Dutch pianist Michiel Borstlap, as the record exercises his wide variety of tastes. In addition, his all-encompassing Spectrum project seamlessly merges hand curated events with stunning music and photography, and a globally syndicated radio show, allowing him to share the full reach of his extensive musical tastes.If there are two sides of a musical coin, Brooklyn-based White Cliffs (A.K.A. Rafe Cohan) is a purist on one and an unconventional creator on the other - in one moment enveloped in the mastery of instruments and another lost in the art of producing. It's a complex that he might at times find to be a curse to his canvas, but in reality, it is the reason behind the resulting collage of sound. After years of honing his craft and experimenting with a variety of instruments, genres and vocal styles, under the moniker White Cliffs, the act's music took off starting in 2017, securing a cross-country tour with Big Wild, among other acts like Elderbrook, STS9, in addition to a set at the Panorama Festival in New York City and debuting a four-person band at CRSSD Festival in San Diego. White Cliffs most recent releases are the Stockholm and 101 EPs, both a dreamy, melancholy collection of tunes that highlight Cohan's virtuosic levels of musicality. In addition to his own music, White Cliffs is known to remix popular music's top artists. Beyond his very own cover version of The Mamas & The Papas' "California Dreamin,'" White Cliffs has flipped songs by Fitz and the Tantrums, Herizen, Alex Clare, Louis The Child, Goldroom and more, imparting his own signature take on the original.



