Years & Years Release "Starstruck" Remix Featuring Kylie Minogue

Kylie recently achieved her eighth Number 1 album with 'DISCO', out last November via BMG. With the release of 'DISCO', Kylie set new Official Chart records - becoming the first female artist to score a Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart in five consecutive decades - in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Years & Years have today released a brand new remix of " Starstruck " featuring the one and only Kylie Minogue.The princess and new prince of Pop back together at last - Olly joined Kylie on stage at the Royal Albert Hall to duet on 'Better The Devil You Know' for Kylie's 2016 Christmas shows- this new version of 'Starstruck' ( says Olly), "is quite literally a dream come true. Kylie is an icon who has inspired me since I first started making music, so this feels out this world. I asked if Kylie would be interested in doing something on the song and I'm so thankful she said yes!!! I've been on cloud nine ever since and she's really brought so much to the song, her voice is divine and her presence is just magic. I really hope people enjoy this moment of cosmic fantasy, I'm over the moon and the stars and the planets that this has happened!"This follows Years & Years' incredible performance at the 2021 BRIT Awards of 'It's A Sin'. Duetting with Elton John on a brand new version of the Pet Shop Boys classic (re-produced by the band alongside Stuart Price), the spectacular performance was conceived alongside Olly and Es Devlin in the spirit of liberation and queer joy. The production featured custom design from queer designer Harris Reed, styling by Nick Royal, and also featured performers from some of the community's leading nightlife legends like Lavinia and Princess Julia, alongside the Theo Adams dance company and more.2021 has seen Olly Alexander's superstar-status grace new heights. He began the year with a leading role in Channel 4/HBO's record-breaking drama 'It's A Sin', which brought the fight against HIV/Aids back into the public conversation like never before. 'Starstruck' followed quick on its heels, an instant Years & Years classic and Olly's first new music since 2018's much-loved second album, 'Palo Santo'. Along the way, the multi-platinum singer, actor, and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, sold-out numerous global tours, and played triumphant homecoming shows at London's O2 and Wembley Arena. On a deeper level, Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community: from his defiant speech at Glastonbury 2016 in the wake of events in Orlando to his BBC Documentary 'Olly Alexander: Growing Up Gay', all the way to a show-stopping celebration of queer history at the 2021 Brit Awards.Currently hard at work on more music to follow 'Starstruck', Years & Years push boundaries by challenging notions of identity and sexuality in a way that is new to pop music - and totally Olly Alexander's own.Kylie recently achieved her eighth Number 1 album with 'DISCO', out last November via BMG. With the release of 'DISCO', Kylie set new Official Chart records - becoming the first female artist to score a Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart in five consecutive decades - in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s.



