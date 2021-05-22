The Chemical Brothers' "The Darkness That You Fear" Soundtracks The Euro 2020 BBC Coverage

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Chemical Brothers' latest single The Darkness
That Your Fear continues to soundtrack spring & summer 2021.
Already a massive tune across UK and international radio, The Darkness
That Your Fear has been chosen as the music for all of the trailers for BBC's coverage of this summer's European Championship.
Following the band's hugely popular 'Surrender' Instagram filter, the band today launch a filter that utilises the visuals from Ruffmercy's beautifully evocative video for The Darkness
That Your Fear. The filter is available to all Instagram and Facebook users and was created by LOUD.
(Created as part of the 20th anniversary, the Surrender filter has clocked up over 4.2 million impressions and over 150k fan videos to date).
Try the Darkness
Disappear filter here: https://bit.ly/2T7NO5E
Finally, a remix of The Darkness
That Your Fear by DJ/producer HAAi is due for release next week. HAAi's mix takes each of the vocal samples from the original then turbo charges their musical backdrop to create a pounding techno track that's custom built for clubs re-opening this June (and comes with it's own remixed video…)
