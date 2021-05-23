Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 23/05/2021

Italian Rock Band Maneskin Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Måneskin have won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with their song Zitti E Buoni.
Italy's Måneskin have come out on top in what was one of the most hotly contested Eurovision Song Contests ever.

Switzerland won the jury vote in which Italy came fourth, but the 4-piece Italian rock band won the public vote by a landslide, scoring a total of 529 points and leaving Switzerland in 3rd place behind France.

Måneskin is a critically acclaimed band featuring vocalist Damiano, bassist Victoria, guitarist Thomas and Ethan on drums. They took their band name from the Danish word for 'moonlight', as a tribute to their bassist Victoria's home country.

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 - The Results:
🇮🇹 Italy / Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni (524 points)
🇫🇷 France /Barbara Pravi - Voilà (499 points)
🇨🇭 Switzerland / Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers (432 points)
🇮🇸 Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years (378 points)
🇺🇦 Ukraine / Go_A - Shum (364 points)
🇫🇮 Finland / Blind Channel - Dark Side (301 points)
🇲🇹 Malta / Destiny - Je Me Casse (255 points)
🇱🇹 Lithuania / The Roop - Discoteque (220 points)
🇷🇺 Russia / Manizha - Russian Woman (204 points)
🇬🇷 Greece / Stefania - Last Dance (170 points)
🇧🇬 Bulgaria / Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old (170 points)
🇵🇹 Portugal / The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side (153 points)
🇲🇩 Moldova / Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR (115 points)
🇸🇪 Sweden / Tusse - Voices (109 points)
🇷🇸 Serbia / Hurricane - Loco Loco (102 points)
🇨🇾 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo (94 points)
🇮🇱 Israel / Eden Alene - Set Me Free (93 points)
🇳🇴 Norway / TIX - Fallen Angel (75 points)
🇧🇪 Belgium / Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place (74 points)
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan / Efendi - Mata Hari (65 points)
🇦🇱 Albania / Anxhela Peristeri - Karma (57 points)
🇸🇲 San Marino / Senhit - Adrenalina (50 points)
🇳🇱 The Netherlands (Hosts)/ Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age (11 points)
🇪🇸 Spain/Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme (6 points)
🇩🇪 Germany/ Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate (3 points)
🇬🇧 United Kingdom /James Newman - Embers (0 points).






Most read news of the week
Clint Black's New Circle Network Series Kicks Off A Conversation With Darius Rucker
Duran Duran Announce First Single 'Invisible'; 'Future Past' Set For Release On October 22, 2021
Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival
Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul Lift Curtain On Explosive New Concert Recording 'Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre,' Releasing On Blu-Ray Video, 3CD And As A Limited Edition 5LP Vinyl Box Set
Hip Hop And Pop Artist Sheridan Set To Release His New On Myself EP With A Virtual Event Release Show Broadcast
Garbage Premiere New Single 'Wolves'
Welcome To Rockville Returns In 2021 With Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & More
Rachel Eckroth Shares 'Cooped Up & Bored Blues'
Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201421 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031089782714844 secs