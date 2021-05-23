Italian Rock Band Maneskin Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021



Italy's Måneskin have come out on top in what was one of the most hotly contested Eurovision Song Contests ever.



Switzerland won the jury vote in which Italy came fourth, but the 4-piece Italian rock band won the public vote by a landslide, scoring a total of 529 points and leaving Switzerland in 3rd place behind France.



Måneskin is a critically acclaimed band featuring vocalist Damiano, bassist Victoria, guitarist



Eurovision Song Contest 2021 - The Results:

🇮🇹 Italy / Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni (524 points)

🇫🇷 France /Barbara Pravi - Voilà (499 points)

🇨🇭 Switzerland / Gjon's

🇮🇸 Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ -

🇺🇦 Ukraine / Go_A - Shum (364 points)

🇫🇮 Finland /

🇲🇹 Malta / Destiny - Je Me Casse (255 points)

🇱🇹 Lithuania / The Roop - Discoteque (220 points)

🇷🇺 Russia / Manizha - Russian Woman (204 points)

🇬🇷 Greece / Stefania - Last Dance (170 points)

🇧🇬 Bulgaria /

🇵🇹 Portugal / The

🇲🇩 Moldova /

🇸🇪 Sweden /

🇷🇸 Serbia / Hurricane -

🇨🇾 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou - El

🇮🇱

🇳🇴 Norway / TIX - Fallen

🇧🇪 Belgium /

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan / Efendi - Mata Hari (65 points)

🇦🇱 Albania / Anxhela Peristeri - Karma (57 points)

🇸🇲 San Marino / Senhit - Adrenalina (50 points)

🇳🇱 The Netherlands (Hosts)/ Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age (11 points)

🇪🇸 Spain/Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme (6 points)

🇩🇪 Germany/ Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate (3 points)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom /James Newman - Embers (0 points). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Måneskin have won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with their song Zitti E Buoni.Italy's Måneskin have come out on top in what was one of the most hotly contested Eurovision Song Contests ever.Switzerland won the jury vote in which Italy came fourth, but the 4-piece Italian rock band won the public vote by a landslide, scoring a total of 529 points and leaving Switzerland in 3rd place behind France.Måneskin is a critically acclaimed band featuring vocalist Damiano, bassist Victoria, guitarist Thomas and Ethan on drums. They took their band name from the Danish word for 'moonlight', as a tribute to their bassist Victoria's home country.🇮🇹 Italy / Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni (524 points)🇫🇷 France /Barbara Pravi - Voilà (499 points)🇨🇭 Switzerland / Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers (432 points)🇮🇸 Iceland / Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years (378 points)🇺🇦 Ukraine / Go_A - Shum (364 points)🇫🇮 Finland / Blind Channel - Dark Side (301 points)🇲🇹 Malta / Destiny - Je Me Casse (255 points)🇱🇹 Lithuania / The Roop - Discoteque (220 points)🇷🇺 Russia / Manizha - Russian Woman (204 points)🇬🇷 Greece / Stefania - Last Dance (170 points)🇧🇬 Bulgaria / Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old (170 points)🇵🇹 Portugal / The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side (153 points)🇲🇩 Moldova / Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR (115 points)🇸🇪 Sweden / Tusse - Voices (109 points)🇷🇸 Serbia / Hurricane - Loco Loco (102 points)🇨🇾 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo (94 points)🇮🇱 Israel / Eden Alene - Set Me Free (93 points)🇳🇴 Norway / TIX - Fallen Angel (75 points)🇧🇪 Belgium / Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place (74 points)🇦🇿 Azerbaijan / Efendi - Mata Hari (65 points)🇦🇱 Albania / Anxhela Peristeri - Karma (57 points)🇸🇲 San Marino / Senhit - Adrenalina (50 points)🇳🇱 The Netherlands (Hosts)/ Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age (11 points)🇪🇸 Spain/Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme (6 points)🇩🇪 Germany/ Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate (3 points)🇬🇧 United Kingdom /James Newman - Embers (0 points).



