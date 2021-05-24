Cedric Burnside "Conjures Emotions That Cannot Quite Be Put Into Words" (Ebony) On New Song "The World Can Be So Cold"





I Be Trying marks Cedric's latest chapter in a career that began at age 13 with an unmatched musical education in his grandfather's touring band. Now serving as the leading global ambassador for the Hill Country Blues, a genre at once African and American, southern and Mississippian - local and universal - the album also features musicians like North Mississippi All-Stars frontman Luther Dickinson, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cedric Burnside has shared the cathartic opening track from his new album I Be Trying (out June 25 on Single Lock Records) today, an acoustic-driven reflection on recent times aptly titled "The World Can Be So Cold." As only a true Mississippi bluesman can, Burnside channels those acute experiences of pain, anger, frustration and hurt into an intimate, vulnerable and profound look into his inner life. Recorded at Memphis' hallowed Royal Studios, Cedric draws from his years collaborating with his legendary grandfather RL Burnside while crafting a bold, contemporary Black American sound that serves as a masterclass in Mississippi Hill Country Blues from its greatest living practitioner.Listen to "The World Can Be So Cold" alongside a new interview with Cedric for Garden & Gun: https://gardenandgun.com/articles/listen-now-new-music-from-cedric-burnside/Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the recording of "The World Can Be So Cold" from Royal Studios: https://youtu.be/JB8m4p9AcisBurnside previously shared "Step In" from the Boo Mitchell-produced record, which was met with much early excitement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KBFUWQY8MA"Cedric expands the sonic landscape in a way not too many other artists can do...while ushering the genre into a beautifully Black future." - Ebony"Hypnotic hill country...with live-wire playing." - Rolling Stone"Timely and timeless...showcases the best of what Cedric does" - Afropunk"Cedric Burnside's most personal album yet...soul-stirring...I Be Trying makes way for the next generation." - Garden & Gun"Cedric proudly carries the mantle of Mississippi hill country blues into the 21st century" - Afropop WorldwidePre-order I Be Trying here: https://link.singlelock.com/cedricI Be Trying marks Cedric's latest chapter in a career that began at age 13 with an unmatched musical education in his grandfather's touring band. Now serving as the leading global ambassador for the Hill Country Blues, a genre at once African and American, southern and Mississippian - local and universal - the album also features musicians like North Mississippi All-Stars frontman Luther Dickinson, Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell and New Orleans drummer Reed Watson (John Paul White etc). With a release on the artist-run Southern independent label Single Lock Records, the collection unmistakably charts a path forward for the Mississippi blues of a modern South.



