Alternative 24/05/2021

K.Flay Gets "Demented, Unhinged, Insane" On Tom Morello Collab, Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, modern music's alternative mad scientist K.Flay drops "TGIF", a spinning carousel of a rock song which critiques society's trend of tuning out the bullshit of the world when the weekend arrives. It features guitarwork by the one-and-only living legend Tom Morello, and is a cut off the GRAMMY-nominee's forthcoming EP 'Inside Voices', dropping June 11th via BMG. K.Flay also announces today the addition of a NYC performance at Irving Plaza on Feb. 17th to her previously announced 2022 North American tour (full dates below).

Of the song's origins, K.Flay said "I started writing this when Donald Trump was president, a time when I felt so acutely that my government didn't represent me, that my government was filled with lunatics and criminals. And I was simultaneously fixated on the absurdity of the work week -- this notion that Fridays are inherently a day of celebration. TGIF. It feels like a rally cry for capitalism, when you take a step back and really consider it." Of the collaborative nature of the track, she adds "The song came together in this amazing way, from me writing alone in my studio, to working with Tommy English and JT Daly (my longtime collaborators) on production, to asking Tom Morello to record the guitars and rip a solo. The word I kept using during the process was DEMENTED. I wanted the track to feel demented, unhinged, insane."

Of the collab, Tom Morello added "K.Flay is smart, powerful, honest and unafraid in her music and in her life. As co-survivors of the Northern Illinois suburbs we have a kinship and a friendship that makes for great synergy when we rock together, as is on full display with the beautifully caustic TGIF."

Today's track drop follows the acclaimed release of "Four Letter Words", the first release off of her 'Inside Voices' EP. Billboard called the track a "rocked-out kiss-off" while Guitar Player said it "bites with a force bolstered by sharp, scathing lyrics" and Alternative Press said that it gives fans "a journey into some of the most vulnerable parts of her mind."

"So often we keep everything bottled up," said K.Flay about the forthcoming EP. "Inside Voices was a way for me to exorcise some demons and safely express these uncomfortable but very human emotions I was feeling."

'Inside Voices' EP Tracklisting
"Four Letter Words"
"Good Girl"
"Dating My Dad" (feat. Travis Barker)
"TGIF" (feat. Tom Morello)
"My Name Isn't Katherine"

TOUR DATES
2.10 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
2.11 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
2.12 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
2.14 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
2.16 - Washington, DC - 930
2.17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
2.19 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
2.20 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
2.21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth
2.23 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews
2.25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
2.28 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
3.1 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
3.3 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
3.4 - Denver, CO - Summit
3.5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
3.6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
3.8 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3.9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
3.10 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
3.13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
3.15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory.






