Lord Huron Unlock The World Of Whispering Pines Studios With Anxiously Awaited New Album Long Lost Now

Long Lost Track List:

The Moon Doesn't Mind

Mine Forever

(One Helluva Performer)

Love Me Like You Used To

Meet Me in The City

(Sing For Us Tonight)

Long Lost

Twenty Long Years

Drops in the Lake

Where Did the Time Go

Not Dead Yet

(Deep Down Inside Ya)

I Lied [feat.

At Sea

What Do It Mean

Time's Blur



October 25th Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

October 27th San Diego, CA CalCoast Open Air Theatre

October 29th-31st San Francisco, CA Outside Lands

June 1st, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 2nd, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*w/Allison Ponthier Opening



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lord Huron proudly present their anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, LONG LOST, out now via Whispering Pines Studios Inc./ Republic Records/ Universal Music. With the record loose upon the world, the boys hit the television circuit.Earlier this week the band created the first ever social media séance where fans could join WBUB TV and participate in a virtual summoning. Once 1,000 participants joined and uttered the incantation, they were treated to a special broadcast of Whispering Pines artists performances.All questions will finally be answered today as the group's vision unfurls throughout these sixteen tracks on LONG LOST. Most recently, they shared the single "I Lied" [feat. Allison Ponthier]. It has already amassed over 1.5 million streams and counting. In addition, it has been plugged by Brooklyn Vegan and more.The band have also announced a Fall 2021 headline tour, their first shows in support of Long Lost. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 9th and hits a variety of outdoor venues in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Portland and other markets across the country with Allison Ponthier opening on select dates. See full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.lordhuron.com for more info and ticket links.Increasing excitement for the arrival of Long Lost, the lead single "Not Dead Yet" captured #1 at AAA Radio for three weeks in a row. Not only did it complete their fastest rise at the format to date, but this feat also marks their very first #1 and the song has reached nearly 8 million streams. Additionally, the guys hit the stage at Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! for a show-stopping television debut performance of "Not Dead Yet." Watch it HERE. Spin claimed, "they sharpened their teeth," while UPROXX described the track as "driving." In addition to plugs from Stereogum and more, Brooklyn Vegan touted it among "Our Favorite Songs of the Week." See full track list for Long Lost below.Last month, they shared the title track "Long Lost." It just cracked 1.6 million streams, while Variance praised it as "whimsical, haunting" and Brooklyn Vegan wrote, "This one finds them combining their trademark indie folk with sweeping, string-laden vintage balladry." Prior, Lord Huron released album track "Mine Forever" to critical acclaim. In addition to nearly 4 million-plus streams, it garnered plugs from Rolling Stone, Spin, and more. The music video featured blurred faces of performers from Whispering Pines Studio and added more clues to the mystery behind Long Lost. Check out the video for "Mine Forever" Here!Yesterday, fans across the country began noticing vinyl from the Whispering Pines back catalog showing up in various sections of record stores across the country. Notably, the artists who originally recorded the vinyl were seen in numerous episodes of Alive From Whispering Pines. This isn't the first time that the merchandise, music and memorabilia from Whispering Pines studios has suddenly appeared, as fans have already found items for sale recently on CraigsList, Reverb, and Discogs.During its first episode, viewers were introduced to Mr. Tubbs Tarbell, fell under the spell of commercials that may very well be lost tapes from the past, and were treated to some incredible performances by Lord Huron. The band played some old songs including "Meet Me In The Woods" (view video here) and provided a sneak peek at some new songs. The episode also featured a hotline where fans could call in and ask Mr. Tarbell questions and request songs from the band. Episode 2 included additional cryptic clues, more beautiful performances from Lord Huron (including "The World Ender" and "Frozen Pines") and even the secret world premiere of "Mine Forever." Episode 3 included a long awaited performance of "The Night We Met," "The Balancers Eye," and fan favorite "Ghost on The Shore." In case you missed the performances of "The Night We Met" Watch HERE. The final episode featured a performance of "I Lied" with Allison Ponthier herself and tied up the four episode story of Alive From Whispering Pines and set the stage for Long Lost.In the beginning of this new era, Tubbs put out an official letter into the multi-verse from Whispering Pines Studios describing the mythical tale of recording Long Lost with Lord Huron and the origins of its cosmic music.What could be in store for the band next? Only time will tell…As Tubbs says: "As ever, friends, may you live until you die"Long Lost Track List:The Moon Doesn't MindMine Forever(One Helluva Performer)Love Me Like You Used ToMeet Me in The City(Sing For Us Tonight)Long LostTwenty Long YearsDrops in the LakeWhere Did the Time GoNot Dead Yet(Deep Down Inside Ya)I Lied [feat. Allison Ponthier]At SeaWhat Do It MeanTime's BlurLong Lost Tour: September 9th Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at Mann Center* September 11-12th Chattanooga, TN Moon River Festival September 12th Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre* September 13th Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion* September 14th Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion* September 16th New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17* - SOLD OUT September 17th New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17* September 18th Ashbury Park, NJ Sea Hear Now Festival September 24th Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield* September 25th Redmond, WA King County's Marymoor Park* September 26th Sun Bend, OR Les Schwab Pavilion Amphitheater* September 28th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl* September 29th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery*October 25th Phoenix, AZ The Van BurenOctober 27th San Diego, CA CalCoast Open Air TheatreOctober 29th-31st San Francisco, CA Outside LandsJune 1st, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks AmphitheatreJune 2nd, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*w/Allison Ponthier Opening Lord Huron first made a name for themselves with their debut album Lonesome Dreams and shortly after Strange Tales, which featured the triple-platinum single "The Night We Met." In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim with their first Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 2—with their third album, Vide Noir. A cinematic collection of pensive provocative, and powerful rock, the record garnered praise from NPR, Time, Los Angeles Times, Spin, Stereogum, Refinery29, UPROXX, and more as singles such as "Wait by the River" (which the band performed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers") and "When the Night is Over" generated tens of millions of streams. The band's extensive touring includes headline shows at some of the most storied venues in the country (including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, and the Ryman Auditorium) and prime slots at festivals ranging from Coachella to Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo.



