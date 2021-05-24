Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 24/05/2021

Norah Jones Announces Special Livestream Performance Of Her Acclaimed 2020 Album Pick Me Up Off The Floor

Norah Jones Announces Special Livestream Performance Of Her Acclaimed 2020 Album Pick Me Up Off The Floor
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Norah Jones has announced a special livestream performance of her acclaimed 2020 album Pick Me Up Off The Floor, which will air Saturday, June 12th on the one-year anniversary of the album's release. A portion of the proceeds from the livestream will go to Crew Nation to help support touring and venue crews whose livelihoods were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Jones' 2020 tour plans were cancelled due to the pandemic, she instead connected with fans through her beloved weekly solo performances on her Facebook page (Norah Jones's Extraordinary At-Home Concerts - The New Yorker). Now for the first time the singer, songwriter, and pianist will present full-band performances of Pick Me Up Off The Floor songs like "I'm Alive," "Flame Twin," "Hurts To Be Alone," and "To Live" with Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr on bass, and Mazz Swift on violin. The show will be directed by renowned photographer Danny Clinch from Irving Plaza in New York City.

Jones says, "Since I wasn't able to tour behind the release of Pick Me Up Off The Floor last year, I'm excited to finally play the songs live with a killer band for the album's one year anniversary!"

Born out of Jones' singles series, Pick Me Up Off The Floor was a collection of songs that spoke deeply to the moment with lyrics that confronted loss and offered hope, conjuring a heavy mood that leaned into darkness before ultimately finding the light. Featuring collaborators including Jeff Tweedy and Brian Blade, the album blurred sonic colors of Americana, soul, blues, and jazz, held together beautifully by the sly groove of her piano trios.

"A work for and of its time, and perhaps the perfect panacea," PASTEwrote. "Let Norah Jones reassure you like no one else can." Rolling Stone described the album as "comfort in trying times," while MOJOcalled it "a transporting treat." The New York Times also offered praise for Jones' affecting songwriting: "more than a couple of hooks—sung in her famous, dusty-rose sigh—that rest gently on the ear, then wriggle inside your head."






Most read news of the week
Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival
Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul Lift Curtain On Explosive New Concert Recording 'Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre,' Releasing On Blu-Ray Video, 3CD And As A Limited Edition 5LP Vinyl Box Set
Clint Black's New Circle Network Series Kicks Off A Conversation With Darius Rucker
Hip Hop And Pop Artist Sheridan Set To Release His New On Myself EP With A Virtual Event Release Show Broadcast
Garbage Premiere New Single 'Wolves'
Pacific Symphony To Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory Of George Floyd" To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Floyd's Tragic Death
Welcome To Rockville Returns In 2021 With Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & More
Rachel Eckroth Shares 'Cooped Up & Bored Blues'
Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0176351 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025780200958252 secs