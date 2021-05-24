Moby Releases New Single "God Moving Over The Face Of The Waters" Ft. Vikingur Olafsson Today





Reprise sees Moby revisiting and reimagining musical highlights from his 30-year career, joined by a stellar line-up of guest artists. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With his debut electronic single, "Go" in 1991, Moby helped define the music of an era. His 1999 album Play became a global hit and the biggest-selling electronic album of all time. But what happens when you have everything you want, and you still can't find happiness?Moby Doc follows Moby's journey, from a disruptive, dark childhood in Connecticut to his early days making music in the corner of a sprawling abandoned warehouse in New York. The unexpected smash hit that was "Go," the ensuing superstardom and the decline into drugs and alcohol dependence that 'corrupted and ruined' him.Moby Doc reflects Moby's true nature; creative, leftfield, darkly humourous and brutally honest. Atmospheric live clips, in-depth narrative and unconventional dramatized vignettes are coupled with interviews from David Lynch, David Bowie and Gary Baseman. Weathering the storm of incredible highs and deep lows both personally and professionally, Moby now finds balance in what truly matters. Moby Doc shines a light on an eventful life examined.The premiere stream will be followed by an exclusive, surrealist Moby Q&A experience.Moby releases his new album Reprise on May 28th on Deutsche Grammophon/Universal Music.Reprise sees Moby revisiting and reimagining musical highlights from his 30-year career, joined by a stellar line-up of guest artists.



