Country Star Jordan Davis Releases New EP "Buy Dirt"

For additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling country star Jordan Davis released his brand new EP, Buy Dirt. Featuring eight songs, seven of which were co-written by Davis, the Shreveport native "eyes a risk-taking project many fans may not expect (American Songwriter)." Produced by Paul DiGiovanni,Buy Dirt is the follow up to Davis' debut album, Home State, and his self-titled EP released last Spring.As a young father and husband, Davis finds himself in a new place in his life and this comes across in the songs he wrote. From the John Prine inspired intro "Blow Up Your TV," the regret-filled "Need To Not," the reflective "I Still Smoked," to the current Top 10 single, "Almost Maybes," Davis delivers an exceptional performance that takes his artistry to new heights. Watch Davis talk about the making of his new EP HERE.Davis will make a very special appearance on NBC's 3rd hour of TODAY June 1st, performing "Buy Dirt" with country superstar Luke Bryan. Bryan lends his vocals on the title track and centerpiece of the EP, which illustrates the vulnerable realization of the things that matter most in life. Fans can catch Davis live on tour this Fall performing on Kane Brown's Blessed and Free Tour. Additionally, Davis will be performing the half-time show for the Nashville Soccer Club's match against Austin FC at Nissan Stadium this Sunday.Buy Dirt Track Listing:Blow Up Your TV (Written by John Prine and Jeffrey Bradford Kent)Buy Dirt (feat. Luke Bryan) (Written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)Need To Not (Written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)Drink Had Me (Written by Jordan Davis, Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband, Paul DiGiovanni)Lose You (Written by Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Josh Kerr, Josh Dorr) Almost Maybes (Written by Jordan Davis, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey)I Still Smoked (Written by Jordan Davis, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton)Trying (Written by Jordan Davis, Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband, Paul DiGiovanni)MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff, and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. In 2018, Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, Home State, which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018. Davis has since accumulated over 2 billion streams worldwide. The hitmaker released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels titled, "Cool Anymore." Davis has made appearances on Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY Show, and has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion.For additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com



