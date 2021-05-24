Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/05/2021

Zoe Wees Releases Her Debut EP "Golden Wings," Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German wunderkind Zoe Wees releases her debut EP, Golden Wings, alongside an incredible third single, "Hold Me Like You Used To," where Zoe highlights the need to cherish those who are close to you. The 5-track EP also includes her only other two singles "Control" & "Girls Like Us," both hits across Europe, that together have tallied over half a billion streams globally since she began releasing music only last year. This EP records the opening remarks of a modern, global force.

Speaking about her new single, "Hold Me Like You Used To," Zoe explains "This is a song about losing someone you really love and feel close to. It's dedicated to my great grandmother, who sadly passed away. She was such a strong woman and the funniest person I knew, and I can still feel her great energy. She is my inspiration and I know she is still here.

Speaking about the Golden Wings EP, Zoe said "Each of the songs are autobiographical and very special to me. In a way‚ the EP was written as personal therapy, with each track helping tackle my own mental health. In regards to my great grandmother, my mom told me the one who leave are looking down at us with golden wings, so that's why I called my EP "Golden Wings". When I think of golden wings I have to think of the way my great grandmother is looking down at me from above."

The full tracklist to Golden Wings EP is as follows:
Control
Girls Like Us
Hold Me Like You Used To
Ghost
Overthinking

The 19-year-old from Hamburg, Germany, has enjoyed a dream start since starting out only last year. Her two songs to date, "Control" & "Girls Like Us," both graced Spotify's Today's Top Hits in the US and Germany among others. Control is currently Gold in Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden. It is also platinum is Switzerland (4x), Belgium & Austria. Girls Like Us went on to become Top 10 on the iTunes and Apple Music's charts across Europe & in the media she's had support from the likes of Guardian, Zane Lowe, James Corden, People Magazine, Teen Vogue, Gal-Dem, Scott Mills & Molly King at BBCR1, Billboard, The Line of Best Fit, & Clash. Both singles charted in Spotify's Global 200. Zoe also launched her EP track "Ghost" last month when she announced Golden Wings, which like her two singles to date are in the European Singles Chart Top 20. Around the song she became Apple's Next Up Artist for April (following Tate McRae & Holly Humberstone), performed on Jimmy Kimmel's show & was added to Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe.






Most read news of the week
Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival
Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul Lift Curtain On Explosive New Concert Recording 'Summer Of Sorcery Live! At The Beacon Theatre,' Releasing On Blu-Ray Video, 3CD And As A Limited Edition 5LP Vinyl Box Set
Clint Black's New Circle Network Series Kicks Off A Conversation With Darius Rucker
Hip Hop And Pop Artist Sheridan Set To Release His New On Myself EP With A Virtual Event Release Show Broadcast
Garbage Premiere New Single 'Wolves'
Pacific Symphony To Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory Of George Floyd" To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Floyd's Tragic Death
Welcome To Rockville Returns In 2021 With Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & More
Rachel Eckroth Shares 'Cooped Up & Bored Blues'
Black Eyed Peas Set For 4K Interactive Streaming Experience


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206599 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035097599029541 secs