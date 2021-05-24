Zoe Wees Releases Her Debut EP "Golden Wings," Out Today





Speaking about her new single, "Hold Me Like You Used To," Zoe explains "This is a song about losing someone you really love and feel close to. It's dedicated to my great grandmother, who sadly passed away. She was such a strong woman and the funniest person I knew, and I can still feel her great energy. She is my inspiration and I know she is still here.



Speaking about the Golden Wings EP, Zoe said "Each of the songs are autobiographical and very special to me. In a way‚ the EP was written as personal therapy, with each track helping tackle my own mental health. In regards to my great grandmother, my mom told me the one who leave are looking down at us with golden wings, so that's why I called my EP "Golden Wings". When I think of golden wings I have to think of the way my great grandmother is looking down at me from above."



The full tracklist to Golden Wings EP is as follows:

Control

Girls Like Us

Hold Me Like You Used To

Ghost

Overthinking



