Katy Perry Adds Eight More Show Dates To "PLAY" At The Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to high pre-sale ticket demand, Katy Perry has added eight new show dates from March 2 to March 19, 2022 to PLAY, her recently announced headliner engagement run opening December 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The eight new dates, along with previously announced December 2021 and January 2022 dates, will go on sale to the public today, Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PST.The eight additional show dates going on sale to the public are:March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19Previously announced show dates, with limited availability, going on sale to the public are:December 2021: 29, 31,January 2022: 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15Tickets for all 16 show dates, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public today, Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com.Katy Perry's PLAY will offer audiences of all ages a transcendent sensory experience with vibrant visuals and numerous surprises. PLAY will open on Wednesday, December 29, and include exclusive New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances.The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas's largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. Resorts World Las Vegas is the Strip's highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24. For additional programming and upcoming announcements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas follow on Facebook or Instagram. Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 " Dark Horse " have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, and amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018.



