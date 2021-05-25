Jann Klose's Latest Single "Love You The Most" Breaks Top 40 Radio In The US





Jann's passion for all things music is a light that never goes out, and this pandemic was no exception. The New York-based artist spent a lot of his time during quarantine not only writing music, but also talking about writing music with his friends and colleagues over Zoom. Out of the necessity to maintain a sense of community in these uncertain times was born Making Sound with Jann Klose; a podcast, where Jann gets Rock Hall inductees and chart-topping artists to crack on their creative process, finding inspiration, industry secrets, pr strategies, and, generally, all things music. The podcast regularly makes it to Apple's Top Podcasts in the



Making Sound with Jann Klose podcast:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/making-sound-with-jann-klose/id1528583778



With live events finally becoming a possibility, Jann Klose is already set to perform in Youngstown, OH (MAY 29) subsequently taking on the beloved Tarrytown



For more information:

https://jannklose.com/shows

https://facebook.com/jannklose and

https://facebook.com/jannklose1

https://instagram.com/jannklose

https://twitter.com/JannKloseBand

https://youtube.com/jannklose New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's a great time to be Jann Klose! The award-winning indie pop artist's melodic single "Love You The Most" with Alicia Madison is currently gaining momentum on US Top 40 radio, jumping from #118 to #69 after just 4 weeks of radio play. Meanwhile, the music videos for this romantic ballad's English and Spanish versions have collectively accrued more than 4 million streams on YouTube and Spotify. In South Africa, where Jann spent most of his time growing up, his audience has grown to include 27 million listeners on pop radio.Jann's passion for all things music is a light that never goes out, and this pandemic was no exception. The New York-based artist spent a lot of his time during quarantine not only writing music, but also talking about writing music with his friends and colleagues over Zoom. Out of the necessity to maintain a sense of community in these uncertain times was born Making Sound with Jann Klose; a podcast, where Jann gets Rock Hall inductees and chart-topping artists to crack on their creative process, finding inspiration, industry secrets, pr strategies, and, generally, all things music. The podcast regularly makes it to Apple's Top Podcasts in the Music Interview category.Making Sound with Jann Klose podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/making-sound-with-jann-klose/id1528583778With live events finally becoming a possibility, Jann Klose is already set to perform in Youngstown, OH (MAY 29) subsequently taking on the beloved Tarrytown Music Hall (JUNE 13) and then bringing it home for his final show at the Bitter End on Bleeker Street in New York City (JUNE 18). With more performance opportunities constantly coming in, Jann is set to return to international touring in the Summer of 2021.For more information:https://jannklose.com/showshttps://facebook.com/jannklose andhttps://facebook.com/jannklose1https://instagram.com/jannklosehttps://twitter.com/JannKloseBandhttps://youtube.com/jannklose



