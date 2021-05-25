Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 25/05/2021

Robert Plant Talks "Bluebirds Over The Mountain" On 'Digging Deep' Podcast

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robert Plant's Digging Deep podcast has returned for its fourth season. He and co-host Matt Everitt pick up their conversation on the season opener with "Bluebirds Over the Mountain," a song written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year. Plant recorded a version for his 2017 Nonesuch album, Carry Fire, with guest vocalist Chrissie Hynde.

"When I was a kid, we were all really aware of the American sound," Plant says on the episode. "It was a such a radical difference, the recording sounds. I wouldn't have been able to put my finger on what it was then. But there was an urgency about rock and roll in 1959—I was eleven years old then—so a lot of these songs from that era carried so much purchase against what we were trying to do over here. I wasn't in a group, I wasn't even thinking about singing. I was just starting a huge attraction to music."






Most read news of the week
Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival
Hip Hop And Pop Artist Sheridan Set To Release His New On Myself EP With A Virtual Event Release Show Broadcast
Pacific Symphony To Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory Of George Floyd" To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Floyd's Tragic Death
Italian Rock Band Maneskin Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
Doja Cat & SZA To Perform At The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" On Sunday, May 23
'Almost Famous' Expanded Soundtrack In A Limited-Edition Uber Box Set Released July 9, 2021
Eurovision 2021: Second Semi-Final Results
New Musical Film Inspired By Gaston Leroux's "Phantom" In The Works
Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release New Song "Leave Before You Love Me"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202971 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0075521469116211 secs