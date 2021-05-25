Robert Plant Talks "Bluebirds Over The Mountain" On 'Digging Deep' Podcast





"When I was a kid, we were all really aware of the American sound," Plant says on the episode. "It was a such a radical difference, the recording sounds. I wouldn't have been able to put my finger on what it was then. But there was an urgency about rock and roll in 1959—I was eleven years old then—so a lot of these songs from that era carried so much purchase against what we were trying to do over here. I wasn't in a group, I wasn't even thinking about singing. I was just starting a huge attraction to music." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robert Plant's Digging Deep podcast has returned for its fourth season. He and co-host Matt Everitt pick up their conversation on the season opener with "Bluebirds Over the Mountain," a song written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year. Plant recorded a version for his 2017 Nonesuch album, Carry Fire, with guest vocalist Chrissie Hynde."When I was a kid, we were all really aware of the American sound," Plant says on the episode. "It was a such a radical difference, the recording sounds. I wouldn't have been able to put my finger on what it was then. But there was an urgency about rock and roll in 1959—I was eleven years old then—so a lot of these songs from that era carried so much purchase against what we were trying to do over here. I wasn't in a group, I wasn't even thinking about singing. I was just starting a huge attraction to music."




