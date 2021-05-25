Adventurer Release New Album 'Pacifica'





The new LP draws on influences from punk, indie and melodic hardcore, with the Michigan outfit honing ambitious math-rock infused instrumentation and whip-smart lyricism.



In addition to racking up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify, Adventurer's riveting live show has seen the band run co-headliners and supports with the likes of Makari, Andres, Kurt



Watch the band's new music video for "Voices Over Infinite Distance"; 'Pacifica' is out now on Esque Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) High energy, punk-laced hardcore leanings take their place alongside a more melodically weighted delivery on upcoming 'Pacifica', a record which skillfully intertwines punchy and assertive guitars, with the mesmerizing lead vocal of Jeff Masterson.The new LP draws on influences from punk, indie and melodic hardcore, with the Michigan outfit honing ambitious math-rock infused instrumentation and whip-smart lyricism.In addition to racking up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify, Adventurer's riveting live show has seen the band run co-headliners and supports with the likes of Makari, Andres, Kurt Travis and Hail The Sun across both coasts.Watch the band's new music video for "Voices Over Infinite Distance"; 'Pacifica' is out now on Esque Records.



