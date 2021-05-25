Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 25/05/2021

Adventurer Release New Album 'Pacifica'

Adventurer Release New Album 'Pacifica'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) High energy, punk-laced hardcore leanings take their place alongside a more melodically weighted delivery on upcoming 'Pacifica', a record which skillfully intertwines punchy and assertive guitars, with the mesmerizing lead vocal of Jeff Masterson.

The new LP draws on influences from punk, indie and melodic hardcore, with the Michigan outfit honing ambitious math-rock infused instrumentation and whip-smart lyricism.

In addition to racking up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify, Adventurer's riveting live show has seen the band run co-headliners and supports with the likes of Makari, Andres, Kurt Travis and Hail The Sun across both coasts.

Watch the band's new music video for "Voices Over Infinite Distance"; 'Pacifica' is out now on Esque Records.






Most read news of the week
Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival
Hip Hop And Pop Artist Sheridan Set To Release His New On Myself EP With A Virtual Event Release Show Broadcast
Pacific Symphony To Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory Of George Floyd" To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Floyd's Tragic Death
Italian Rock Band Maneskin Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
Doja Cat & SZA To Perform At The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" On Sunday, May 23
'Almost Famous' Expanded Soundtrack In A Limited-Edition Uber Box Set Released July 9, 2021
Eurovision 2021: Second Semi-Final Results
New Musical Film Inspired By Gaston Leroux's "Phantom" In The Works
Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release New Song "Leave Before You Love Me"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0227420 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038821697235107 secs