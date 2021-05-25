Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/05/2021

Lauren Davidson Releases Breakup Anthem 'Thinking About You'

Lauren Davidson Releases Breakup Anthem 'Thinking About You'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country newcomer Lauren Davidson has released her highly anticipated single titled "Thinking About You" on all digital platforms.
"Thinking About You" is featured on ACM's New Music Friday playlist, The Nash News, Country Swag, and Country Sway's Undiscovered, Notable, and Highly Addictive Releases feature, and many additional editorial and playlists.

Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of contemporary country music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can't get enough. Lauren's been one of the first country artists to perform at Lady Gaga's father's restraint in New York - Joanne Trattoria.

In the past year, Lauren's been featured on several editorials including Apple's Best New Songs, Spotify's New Music Nashville, and Apple's New In Country playlist editorial.

She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and performed at the creme of New York venues, Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR's "Unleash The Beast" tour.






Most read news of the week
Canadian Music Week Appoints Sessions As Its Official Online Streaming Partner For 38th Annual Music Festival
Hip Hop And Pop Artist Sheridan Set To Release His New On Myself EP With A Virtual Event Release Show Broadcast
Pacific Symphony To Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory Of George Floyd" To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Floyd's Tragic Death
Italian Rock Band Maneskin Wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
Doja Cat & SZA To Perform At The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" On Sunday, May 23
'Almost Famous' Expanded Soundtrack In A Limited-Edition Uber Box Set Released July 9, 2021
Eurovision 2021: Second Semi-Final Results
New Musical Film Inspired By Gaston Leroux's "Phantom" In The Works
Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release New Song "Leave Before You Love Me"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0301220 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029959678649902 secs