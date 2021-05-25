Maroon 5 Reveals 'Jordi' Tracklist Featuring Songs With Stevie Nicks, H.E.R, Juice WRLD, YG And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
A new album is around the corner for the Adam Levine-fronted group and announce Jordi's tracklist. The 12-track set, which follows 2017's Red Pill Blues, includes the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single "Beautiful Mistakes," plus collaborations with H.E.R., blackbear, Stevie Nicks, and Zimbabwean star Bantu.
The late Nipsey Hussle
appears alongside YG on the remix to "Memories," while Juice WRLD
joins the Adam Levine-fronted group on "Can't Leave You Alone."
The deluxe edition includes two bonus tracks, "Button" with Anuel AA
and Tainy and the Jason Derulo-assisted "Lifestyle."
The album title serves as a tribute to the group's longtime manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017 of a pulmonary embolism. "This album is named after our manager. We built this thing together," said Levine. "A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I'm still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how. I miss him every single day."
Jordi arrives June 11, 2021.
Jordi Tracklist:
1. "Beautiful Mistakes
" feat. Megan thee Stallion
2. "Lost"
3. "Echo" feat. blackbear
4. "Lovesick
"
5. "Remedy
" feat. Stevie Nicks
6. "Seasons
"
7. "One Light
" feat. Bantu
8. "Convince Me Otherwise" feat. H.E.R.
9. "Nobody's Love
"
10. "Can't Leave You Alone" feat. Juice WRLD
11. "Memories
"
12. "Memories (Remix)" feat. Nipsey Hussle
& YG
13. "Button" feat. Anuel AA
& Tainy*
14. "Lifestyle
" (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*
*Only appears on deluxe edition