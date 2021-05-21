Sweden's Sweet Teeth Releasing Debut EP "Acid Rain" On July 30, 2021



With members from a wide variety of prominent Swedish acts such as Disfear, Year of the Goat, and Dollhouse, to name a few, Sweet Teeth possess a musical certainty that is hard to deny. Blending the best sounds of the guitar-fueled 90's with bulletproof songwriting into a collection of short, entertaining and highly intense power-pop tracks.

"Acid Rain" was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joona Hassinen at Studio Underjord.

Stream the first single "Acid Rain" here: https://orcd.co/acidrainsingle.

Sweet Teeth, perfect smile and raw beauty. Behind it all we find the perfect blend of catchy, punky, fuzzy power pop and alternative rock. Lyrics about heartbreak. Small town ambitions and dreams side by side with noisy guitars and sugar sweet melodies. Nothing goes quite so fast in the countryside, therefore it's normal that we find the melodic tunes of 90es music tangled with straight forward and poetic words. Sweet Teeth sounds like Hüsker Dü mixed with Flaming Groovies, Ramones mixed Big Star or even The



From the rural parts of Sweden we can find these Sweet Teeth. Members have all played music in bands like The Deadbeats, Disfear, Dollhouse, Year Of The Goat. Tortyr and The Dontcares. Together they find a perfect blend of musical history.



Sweet Teeth:



Joona Hassinen - Bass



Joakim Öhlund - Drums



"Acid Rain" is distributed by:



MVD - North America, Japan, New Zeeland and Australia

Plastic Head - UK & Eire

Border - Norway

Supersounds - Finland

Soundworks - France

Mystic - Poland, Czech Rep, Slovakia and Slovenia

Audioglobe - Italy

Musicworld - Hungary

Wizard - Bulgaria

Suburban - Holland & Belgium

Karonte - Spain & Portugal



https://www.facebook.com/sweetteethpowerpop

https://www.instagram.com/sweetteethpowerpop/

www.facebook.com/LLYrecords

www.instagram.com/lovely_records

https://jakobmind.bandcamp.com

