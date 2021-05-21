Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 26/05/2021

Sweden's Sweet Teeth Releasing Debut EP "Acid Rain" On July 30, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sweden's Sweet Teeth has signed to Lövely for the release of their debut EP "Acid Rain." The EP will be released on all streaming platforms and as a one-sided 12" vinyl on July 30. "Acid Rain" offers 7 tracks of bittersweet and straight-forward alternative rock, performed with a ton of energy and heartwarming honesty.
With members from a wide variety of prominent Swedish acts such as Disfear, Year of the Goat, and Dollhouse, to name a few, Sweet Teeth possess a musical certainty that is hard to deny. Blending the best sounds of the guitar-fueled 90's with bulletproof songwriting into a collection of short, entertaining and highly intense power-pop tracks.
"Acid Rain" was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joona Hassinen at Studio Underjord.
Stream the first single "Acid Rain" here: https://orcd.co/acidrainsingle.
Screen Shot 2021-05-21 at 8.51.08 AM

Sweet Teeth, perfect smile and raw beauty. Behind it all we find the perfect blend of catchy, punky, fuzzy power pop and alternative rock. Lyrics about heartbreak. Small town ambitions and dreams side by side with noisy guitars and sugar sweet melodies. Nothing goes quite so fast in the countryside, therefore it's normal that we find the melodic tunes of 90es music tangled with straight forward and poetic words. Sweet Teeth sounds like Hüsker Dü mixed with Flaming Groovies, Ramones mixed Big Star or even The Hellacopters mixed with Dinosaur Jr. Straight forward and very honest.

From the rural parts of Sweden we can find these Sweet Teeth. Members have all played music in bands like The Deadbeats, Disfear, Dollhouse, Year Of The Goat. Tortyr and The Dontcares. Together they find a perfect blend of musical history.

Sweet Teeth:
Andreas Axelson - Guitars, Vocals
Joona Hassinen - Bass
Andreas Sjöberg - Guitars
Joakim Öhlund - Drums

"Acid Rain" is distributed by:
Cargo - Germany, Switzerland and Austria
MVD - North America, Japan, New Zeeland and Australia
Plastic Head - UK & Eire
Border - Norway
Supersounds - Finland
Soundworks - France
Mystic - Poland, Czech Rep, Slovakia and Slovenia
Audioglobe - Italy
Musicworld - Hungary
Wizard - Bulgaria
Suburban - Holland & Belgium
Karonte - Spain & Portugal

https://www.facebook.com/sweetteethpowerpop
https://www.instagram.com/sweetteethpowerpop/
www.facebook.com/LLYrecords
www.instagram.com/lovely_records
https://jakobmind.bandcamp.com
https://llyrecords.com






