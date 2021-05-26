NOW That's What I Call Music! Now Yearbook 1983

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
1983 was a watershed year for pop music, the first CDs went on sale, the UK charts were compiled electronically for the first time, MTV turned British acts like The Police, Duran Duran, Culture Club
and Spandau Ballet
into global megastars and the first NOW album was released which changed the way we listened to music forever. As NOW YEARBOOK 1983 proves, it was undoubtedly one of the greatest ever years for pop music.
NOW YEARBOOK 1983 presents a stellar selection of the years biggest and best-loved hits, alongside enduring and well-loved classics. Featuring 80 tracks on 4 CD's, NOW YEARBOOK 1983 is available as a limited edition one run only deluxe hardback book-style package featuring a 28-page booklet that includes a summary of 1983, a track by track guide, a quiz and original singles artwork. In a first for NOW there is also a strictly limited edition 3LP translucent red vinyl set featuring 43 handpicked tracks.
1983 saw British artists achieving unprecedented success across the world with 'Every Breath You Take' from The Police
being the year's biggest seller in the U.S., and 'Karma Chameleon' from Culture Club
having that honour in the U.K. In addition, future superstars acts were having their first breakthrough hits, including U2, Eurythmics, Wham!, The Cure & New Order.
1983 was a signature year for more established artists scoring their biggest ever hits: Bonnie Tyler
had a global smash with 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart', Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl' introduced his biggest ever selling album in the U.K., Lionel Richie's 'All Night Long' was the year's feel-good track, Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing' was an instant classic on release, and Tina Turner
returned with her first-ever UK solo top ten hit 'Let's Stay Together', which would lead to the huge success of the 'Private Dancer' album the following year.
1983 also saw huge hits from Genesis, Donna Summer, Mike Oldfield, Joan Armatrading, Robert Plant, and huge three superstar duet hits; Joe Cocker
& Jennifer Warnes' theme from 'An Officer And A Gentleman', 'Up Where We Belong', the stunning collaboration between Robert Flack & Peabo Bryson on 'Tonight I Celebrate My Love' and the Bee Gees
penned 'Islands In The Stream' from Dolly Parton
& Kenny Rogers.
1983 was the year when artists on the fringes of the chart started to achieve mainstream success, such as The Cure, & Echo And The Bunnymen. Former punk/new-wave chart regulars Siouxsie And The Banshees, The Stranglers, Public Image Limited, and Elvis Costello
were also seeing renewed success.
Synthesised/Synth Pop started to dominate the charts with continued to dominate with Tears
For Fears, The Human League, Heaven
17 and Howard
Jones all having a hit-packed year. 1983 was also the year that electro-dance music began to break through with songs like Freeez's IOU, Malcolm McLaren's Double
Dutch, Hey You The Rock Steady Crew and New Order
delivered the genre-defining classic, and a truly iconic 12" single, Blue Monday.
The break-out stars of 1980-1982 were still going strong with big hits from Madness, Adam Ant, Altered Images, Bananarama, and the first solo song from Nick Heyward. These sat alongside classic tracks that endure to this day; Toto's 'Africa', UB40's 'Red Red Wine' and Luther Vandross' 'Never Too Much'.
Bringing 1983 to a close NOW YEARBOOK 1983 features the Christmas #1 from The Flying Pickets with their cover of Yazoo's 'Only You' and '2000 Miles' from Pretenders, which nearly 40 years later is still regarded as one of the all-time classic Christmas songs
NOW YEARBOOK 1983 features 80 songs that reflect the charts in the year that NOW began and celebrates the huge hits that are still played on the radio today, alongside some of the lesser-heard but equally cherished tracks.
NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC
NOW YEARBOOK 1983
LIMITED EDITION 80 TRACK 4CD 28 PAGE HARDBACK BOOK
VERY LIMITED 43 TRACK TRANSLUCENT RED 3LP SET
80 TRACK 4CD DIGIPAK
RELEASED 25th JUNE 2021
NOW YEARBOOK 1983 4CD SET TRACKLISTING
CD1
Wham!
- Club Tropicana
Eurythmics, Annie
Lennox, Dave Stewart - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
Duran Duran
- Is There Something I Should Know?
Culture Club
- Karma Chameleon
Kajagoogoo - Too Shy
Spandau Ballet
- True
Paul Young
- Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home)
Dolly Parton
& Kenny Rogers
- Islands In The Stream
Bonnie Tyler
- Total
Eclipse Of The Heart
Elton John
- I'm Still Standing
Billy Joel
- Uptown Girl
Electric Light Orchestra
- Rock 'N' Roll Is King
Madness
- Wings Of A Dove
The Belle Stars - Sign Of The Times
Bananarama
- Cruel Summer
Men At Work - Down Under
Joan Armatrading - Drop The Pilot
Nick Heyward - Whistle Down The Wind
The Style
Council - Long Hot Summer
Tracey Ullman - They Don't Know
UB40 - Red Red Wine
CD 2:
Irene Cara - Flashdance…What A Feeling
Lionel Richie
- All Night Long (All Night)
KC & The Sunshine
Band - Give It Up
Tina Turner
- Let's Stay Together
Donna Summer
- She Works Hard For The Money
Laura
Branigan - Gloria
Freeez - I.O.U.
Rock Steady Crew - (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew
Malcolm McLaren - Double
Dutch
Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out
Ryan Paris - Dolce
Vita
Forrest - Rock The Boat
Modern
Romance - High Life
Shalamar - Dead Giveaway
Luther Vandross
- Never Too Much
Billy Griffin - Hold Me Tighter In The Rain
Mary Jane Girls - All Night Long
Dionne Warwick - All The Love In
The World
Joe Cocker
& Jennifer Warnes - Up Where We Belong - From "An Officer And A Gentleman" Soundtrack
Roberta Flack
& Peabo Bryson - Tonight I Celebrate My Love
CD 3:
New Order
- Blue Monday
Heaven
17 - Temptation
The Human League
- (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Howard
Jones - New Song
Tears
For Fears - Pale Shelter
China Crisis - Christian
U2 - New Year's Day
Simple
Minds - Waterfront
The Stranglers
- European Female
Echo And The Bunnymen - The Cutter
Public Image Limited - This Is Not A Love Song
Siouxsie And The Banshees - Dear Prudence
The Cure - The Lovecats
Men Without Hats - The Safety Dance
ABC - That Was Then But This Is Now
Fun Boy Three - The Tunnel Of Love
Aztec Camera - Oblivious
(The Mighty) WAH! - The Story Of The Blues (Part 1)
Carmel - Bad Day
Elvis Costello
& The Attractions - Pills & Soap
CD 4:
The Police
- Every Breath You Take
Toto - Africa
Robert Plant
- Big Log
Genesis
- Mama
Marillion
- Garden Party
Mike Oldfield
- Moonlight Shadow
Spandau Ballet
- Gold
Duran Duran
- Union Of The Snake
Adam Ant - Puss 'n Boots
Altered Images - Don't Talk To Me About Love
Marilyn - Calling
Your Name
Haysi Fantayzee - Shiny Shiny
Toyah - Rebel
Run
The Lotus Eaters - The First Picture Of You
Thompson Twins
- Hold Me Now
Paul Young
- Love Of The Common
People
Culture Club
- Victims
The Flying Pickets - Only You
Pretenders
- 2000 Miles
