Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release "Leave Before You Love Me" Official Music Video

Award-winning global superstar Marshmello
and GRAMMY Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers
release the official video for their new song "Leave Before You Love Me."
The release follows last night's incredible Billboard Music
Awards performance that saw the band close out the show, which was hosted by Nick Jonas, with a special medley including the new song with Marshmello
and teased their upcoming song 'Remember This.'
"Leave Before You Love Me" arrives hot on the heels of the Jonas Brothers' REMEMBER THIS Tour announcement. The 44-date summer tour kicks off August 20th in Las Vegas, NV with country star Kelsea Ballerini
as support. REMEMBER THIS Tour presales begin today and public onsale this Thursday, May 27th.
Marshmello, known for smash hits 'Happier,' 'Silence' and 'Friends, releases his first NFT project, Welcome to the Melloverse!. The project is the first DiFi powered NFT drop featuring exclusive music and experiences - check it out HERE. The famously masked artist is also slated to headline this year's UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony. He will deliver an epic virtual performance on Saturday May 29th that precedes one of the world's most watched live sporting events. Be on the lookout for his next dance album later this year!
Remember This Tour Dates:
August 20th Las Vegas, NV Park Theater
August 21st Las Vegas, NV Park Theater
August 25th Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27th Mountain View, CA* Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 28th Wheatland, CA* Toyota Amphitheatre
August 30th Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
September
1st Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
September
2nd Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
September
3rd West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
September
5th Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September
7th Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
September
8th Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater / Summerfest
September
9th Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music
Center
September
11th Prior Lake, MN* Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (Mystic Lake)
September
12th Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
September
14th Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music
Theatre
September
16th Nashville, TN TBA
September
17th Nashville, TN TBA
September
18th Atlanta, GA* Music Midtown
September
21st Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music
Center
September
22nd Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music
Center
September
24th Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
September
25th Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre
September
26th Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
September
28th Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September
29th Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
October 1st Boston, MA Fenway Park
October 2nd Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
October 5th Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
October 6th Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 7th Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
October 9th Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
October 10th Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
October 12th Charlotte, NC PNC Music
Pavilion
October 13th Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
October 15th Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
October 16th Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17th West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 18th Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 21st Rogers, AR Walmart Amp (Walmart Arkansas Music
Pavilion)
October 22nd Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
October 23rd The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 26th Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
*Kelsea Ballerini not appearing on this date
