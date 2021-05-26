Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 26/05/2021

2021 Billboard Music Awards Complete Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were held on May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was broadcast live from NBC, and was hosted by Nick Jonas. Musical performers were announced during a series of social media posts.

Nominees for Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, and Top Rap Female Artist were announced on April 28, 2021. The full list of nominations was presented on April 29, 2021. The Weeknd received the most nominations on the ceremony, being nominated for sixteen awards, going on to win the most awards of the ceremony with 10 awards.

Pink received the Billboard Icon Award, Trae tha Truth received the Change Maker Award, and Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award.

2021 Billboard Music Awards Full Winners List:
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist:The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist:Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist:Drake
Top Song Sales Artist:BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist:The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) :BTS
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artis: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "ROCKSTAR"
Top Selling Song: BTS, "Dynamite"
Top Radio Song: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted) : Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "ROCKSTAR"
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"
Top Rock Song: AJR, "Bang!"
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"
Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In The Blood".






