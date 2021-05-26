Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 26/05/2021

Poppy Releases Latest Track "Fear Of Dying"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post-genre art and music visionary Poppy has just shared a cover of "Fear of Dying", originally performed by the 90's alternative shock rock band Jack Off Jill. The bespoke single comes on the heels of the debut of the (as yet unreleased) song "EAT" in an iconic GRAMMY live performance, a show stopping performance on WWE NXT of another as-yet-unreleased song "Say Cheese", and last month's global livestream event The Last Disagreement, which marked the end of her I Disagree era.

2021 is off to an exciting start for Poppy, including a new partnership with Viktor and Rolf as the face of their blockbuster fragrance Flowerbomb with L'Oreal, her aforementioned GRAMMY and NXT performances, as well as a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance (BLOODMONEY), making her the first solo female artist ever nominated in the category. Much more is still to come...






