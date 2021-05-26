Allegra Releases The Defiant Kiss-Off Anthem 'Used To Miss You'





Working in tandem with DASCO and Ben Samama, Allegra's songwriting is on point during this song, written during the first lockdown about letting go of toxic people from the past, and looking forward to a brighter future. The track has everything - female attitude, relatable lyrics and an absolutely infectious hook that can't help but get stuck in your head after just one listen.



Taking influence from the tradition of disco and mixing it with on-the-pulse house beats, and topped off with Allegra's smooth and sassy vocal performance, 'Used to Miss You' is truly the kiss-off track of the Gen Z generation. Allegra takes on a darker and more mature role than she has in the past, the music video features Allegra showing off her acting chops for the first time, as well as some fashion-forward looks.



The release of this fantastic new track comes with very exciting news… A collaboration with none other than dance music legend R3HAB.



Beginning her musical journey from a very young age, her interest in songwriting grew throughout her childhood. Her tastes evolved and her talents were honed, and it wasn't long before she started to develop her vocals in pursuit of a serious career. Now, with two singles under her belt so far, Allegra has garnered a total of over 1M Spotify streams.



Allegra was always destined for stardom according to



Allegra's previous single, 'DO WHAT I WANT' was an unequivocal hit, landing her the cover of Rollacoaster's Autumn/Winter issue, as well as coverage in



USED TO MISS YOU is the perfect follow up to the confidence-boosting jam; with continued themes of empowerment and self-assurance from this blossoming young superstar-in-the-making. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boy bye! The latest fun-filled anthem from Allegra is a kiss-off track in the form of USED TO MISS YOU, a track just born to do bits on Tik Tok (following in the footsteps of her hit 'All About Us', which earned her more than 5M Tik Tok views) and absolutely set to be a hit with the Gen Z-ers of the world. The self-empowerment anthem couldn't come at a better time, as Allegra is seen truly stepping into her own as a young, creative artist, and providing us with the post-lockdown track of the summer.Working in tandem with DASCO and Ben Samama, Allegra's songwriting is on point during this song, written during the first lockdown about letting go of toxic people from the past, and looking forward to a brighter future. The track has everything - female attitude, relatable lyrics and an absolutely infectious hook that can't help but get stuck in your head after just one listen.Taking influence from the tradition of disco and mixing it with on-the-pulse house beats, and topped off with Allegra's smooth and sassy vocal performance, 'Used to Miss You' is truly the kiss-off track of the Gen Z generation. Allegra takes on a darker and more mature role than she has in the past, the music video features Allegra showing off her acting chops for the first time, as well as some fashion-forward looks.The release of this fantastic new track comes with very exciting news… A collaboration with none other than dance music legend R3HAB. R3HAB is needless to say one of the hottest names in pop and dance right now and as a DJ/Producer is considered a mainstream star, his usual remix collaborations being with Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, 5 Seconds of Summer, Rihanna, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers. He doesn't generally collaborate with new breaking artists but loved Allegra and her new song from the first time he heard it. This is just a small taste of the kind of potential Allegra has, and the ability to win over tastemakers and music makers alike instantaneously.Beginning her musical journey from a very young age, her interest in songwriting grew throughout her childhood. Her tastes evolved and her talents were honed, and it wasn't long before she started to develop her vocals in pursuit of a serious career. Now, with two singles under her belt so far, Allegra has garnered a total of over 1M Spotify streams.Allegra was always destined for stardom according to Leona Lewis - who invited Allegra to perform 'Bleeding Love' on stage with her when she was only 15, and told her "You're going to be a huge star some day".Allegra's previous single, 'DO WHAT I WANT' was an unequivocal hit, landing her the cover of Rollacoaster's Autumn/Winter issue, as well as coverage in Wonderland and Spindle Magazines. Written during lockdown, the tune showed off her skills as a hitmaker, as well as the courage she clearly possessed in order to step away from the pressures of modern life and social media. Allegra has consistently delivered Top 2 chart positions whilst standing alone against the likes of Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Ella Henderson. Allegra also recently appeared on BBC Music's flagship show Playlist.USED TO MISS YOU is the perfect follow up to the confidence-boosting jam; with continued themes of empowerment and self-assurance from this blossoming young superstar-in-the-making.



