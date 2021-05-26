Roger Shah - Magic Island - Music For Balearic People Vol. 10

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
When it comes to premium music-compilation series, there are few better indicators of merit than hitting double digits. Prizes, praises and plaudits all have their place, but in the realm of mixcomp, nothing beats enduring popularity. In building the series from its humble 2008 inaugural, Roger
Shah's scarcely missed a release-beat. Over that time it has become the premiere spot of choice for hundreds of productions, many of which were built for the express purpose of the Magic Island albums.
Naturally, over the duration, its band of music-makers have grown comparatively, but so too has the artistic camaraderie that exists between them. Cooperating evermore as the series has advanced, the Balearic mindset that Roger
instilled in the opening albums has brought together a sizable troupe of inter-collaborating creators.
'Magic Island's tenth volume naturally marks a new level high in its accent, with music from a wealth of both the new and established. In the latter regard you'll find skilled 'Island' trippers like Brian Laruso, Clarks, Rafael Osmo, Noah Shah, Bob Memphis, Raul Pablo
Sanchez, David
Broaders, Pierre
Pienaar, Sergey Shabanov and others returning with their best sun-touched sonic-tonics. You'll also musically-meet first-timers like Yelow, Sunflare, Cores & Zaffarano, Dominik Novak and Andy Cain, alongside more familiar names including Dennis
Sheperd and Kristina Sky. Roger
himself has spent the interim between 'Islands' 9 & 10 working on a wave of new material, that tonally spans the release's lounge-through-club spectrum. With no fewer than 15 tracks from the man and his aliases, new tracks from High Noon At Salinas, San Antonio Harbour, Balearic Session, Global Experience
and (naturally!) Sunlounger abound.
So far, so Magic then, but to mark its big 1-0, Roger
still also wanted to give the release something it hadn't had before. With its intrinsic musical style very much its USP, this presented something of a Catch
22. It couldn't become less Magic Island… only more! It was a conundrum he ultimately resolved by expanding the release to take in a third disc/mix. For it he has taken some of his most beloved 'Balearic People' moments from the last 12 years and worked them into the most highly concentrated 'Magic Island' listening experience yet!
Talking about 'MI10's formation, Roger
said: "I'm super excited to present and share this, my milestone 'Magic Island' volume with the world. That fusion of trademark guitars & more modern melodic and deeper electronic sounds & elements has been as satisfyingly challenging as ever! To do this I've recorded under many of my own aliases, each of which has its own stylistic space within the Magic Island universe. Luckily I also got amazing support from many guys, not least of which was Rafael Osmo, who became a new and strong addition to the Magic Island family. My son Noah also kept surprising me with his musical output and his deeper gene has delivered two wonderful moments for the album's earlier stages.
For the second CD I could rely on the artists from Magic Island's Elevate division, which allowed us to bring back contributors such as Sergey Shabanov who again delivered some outstanding thrillers. There's also our new rising star Yelow, who not only brought a couple of solo tracks, but also worked with me for the Mix-Two's intro and an elevating remix for the new Sunlounger single, 'Sail Away'.
As we have now reached ten editions of 'Magic Island', I wanted to do something special and went down the memory lane of the previous nine to pick a kind of personal best-of for a series-to-date celebrating mix. I really hope everyone is enjoying these three different avenues, and - of course, the album as a whole!"
As spring tips over into summer, May 28th sees the arrival of 'Magic Island's landmark 10th Volume Of 'Music For Balearic People'. It is available here (magicisland.complete.me/vol10).
Roger
Shah - Magic Island Vol. 10 Tracklist:
Mix 1.
01. Gabrielle
Ag & Eric De La Vega - Bahia Nocturna
02. Clarks - Matira
03. Sunflare - Along The Shore
04. High Noon At Salinas - Tribal Kids
05. Rafael Osmo - Homeland
06. Rafael Osmo - The Low Space
07. Noah Shah & Brian Laruso - Distance
08. Guided Gratitude - Please Care
09. San Antonio Harbour - Coral
Triangle
10. Balearic Session - Apalu
11. Rafael Osmo - The New World
12. High Noon At Salinas - It's More Fun In The Sun
13. Bob Memphis
- What If
14. Raul Pablo
Sanchez x Roger
Shah - Nostalgic
15. Balearic Session - Elidor
16. Global Experience
- Youtan Poluo
17. Noah Shah - Meteora
18. Cory Goldsmith & Adam Stark - Foris Venturi
19. Cores & Zaffarano - Liquid Dance
20. Roger
Shah & Dominik Novak - Inside Out
Mix 2.
01. Roger
Shah & Yelow - Burasari (Magic Island 10 Intro Mix)
02. Thomas
Benscher - Gratitude
03. Roger
Shah & Kristina Sky featuring Emma Shaffer - Underwater
04. Alan West & Fanatic Emotions - Desire
05. Norex & Adwell featuring Grande Piano - Fallen Heroes
06. David
Broaders - Sombre
07. Binary Ensemble - Yaadein
08. Eric Senn - Don't Look Back
09. Sergey Shabanov - It Was So Long Ago
10. Yelow - Pastel Dreams
11. Dennis
Sheperd x Roger
Shah x Adam Is A Girl - We Are One
12. Sergey Shabanov - Never Enough
13. Pierre
Pienaar & Rob Dalby - Sinvula
14. Corrie Theron - Inside Of You
15. Fredd Moz - I'll Find You
16. Yelow - Malecon
17. Roger
Shah & Rene Ablaze
- Twisted World
18. Andy Cain - Let Me Go
19. Sunlounger - Hello Sunrise (Roger Shah Uplifting Sunrise Mix)
20. Sunlounger featuring Susie Ledge - Sail Away (Roger Shah & Yelow Mix)
Mix 3.
01. Roger
Shah & Aisling Jarvis - Call Me Home (Magic Island 10 Intro Edit)
02. High Noon At Salinas & Kyrst - Virgin Kyle Beach
03. Sunlounger & Eden Iris - Dancing With A Ghost
04. Sunlounger & Zara Taylor - Try To Be Love (Roger Shah Naughty Love Mix)
05. Roger
Shah presents Sunlounger featuring Zara Taylor - Found (Original Club Mix)
06. Roger
Shah & Aisling Jarvis - When You're Here
07. Sunlounger featuring Zara - Lost (Club Mix)
08. Sunlounger featuring Kyler England - Change Your Mind
09. Aly & Fila meet Roger
Shah featuring Adrina Thorpe - Perfect Love
10. Roger
Shah presents Sunlounger & JES - Glitter And Gold (Roger Shah Rework)
11. Roger
Shah & Tenishia featuring Lorilee - You're So Cool (Roger Shah Big Stage Remix)
12. Roger
Shah & Leon Bolier - Eden (Roger Shah Mix)
13. Roger
Shah featuring Chris Jones - To The Sky (Club Mix)
14. Roger
Shah presents Savannah - Body Lotion (Inspirations Mix)
15. Roger
Shah & Moya Brennan
- Reasons To Live (Uplifting Club Mix)
16. Roger
Shah & Signum
- Healesville Sanctuary (Roger Shah Mix)
17. DJ Shah featuring Adrina Thorpe - Back To You
