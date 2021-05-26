Shania Twain Announces 14 New Show Dates For Shania Twain "Let's Go!"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Shania Twain, the top-selling female country artist of all-time, has announced 14 new dates for her residency show, Shania Twain
"Let's Go!" The Las Vegas
The shows will be held December 2 - 21, 2021 and February 11 - 26, 2022, including a special Valentine's Day performance.
With Shania herself serving as creative director, Shania Twain
"Let's Go!" The Las Vegas
Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the high-energy production is a nonstop party, taking fans on a spectacular journey through Shania's monumental catalogue of hits, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much."
Entertainment, the high-energy production is a nonstop party, taking fans on a spectacular journey through Shania's monumental catalogue of hits, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much." Throughout the unforgettable evening, Shania dazzles the audience with eight different couture costumes designed by renowned celebrity fashion designer, Marc Bouwer.
Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency.
"Let's Go!" The Las Vegas
As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT until Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. An exclusive presale for Live Nation and Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, will be available starting Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, May 31 10 p.m. PT.
Rewards members, Caesars
Entertainment's loyalty program, will be available starting Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, May 31 10 p.m. PT.
General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.
The 14 performances going on sale are:
Dec. 2021: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12
Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26
Additionally, Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas
and Caesars
Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania Twain
"Let's Go!" The Las Vegas
Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Shania Kids Can. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides a helping hand to kids who are facing poverty and crises in their young lives because these kids need a helping hand and a reason to believe they are not alone. SKC provides programs and support services to ensure these children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school and to succeed in life. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com.
Shania Twain
is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen
of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain's albums include Shania Twain, Twain's Platinum-selling 1993 debut; The Woman in Me, her GRAMMY Award-winning, Double
Diamond-selling 1995 release; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Twain's third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.
Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Twain is the first and only female to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony.
ceremony. Twain's hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
" Shania's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September
2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all genre chart. Additionally, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the UK. The release of the album was followed by a year-long sold-out World Tour.