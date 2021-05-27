Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 27/05/2021

Machine Gun Kelly Returns With Thrilling New Video "Love Race" Featuring Kellin Quinn, Travis Barker And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A night of camping goes awry in Machine Gun Kelly's latest video, "love race." Featuring Kellin Quinn, a bloodthirsty killer is on the loose and ruins a memorable trip in the woods with his murderous way. Directed by MGK and Issac Rentz, the rock superstar enlisted popular influences Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck for the song's visuals. The starry video also included Travis Barker on the drums.

The song has over 25 million global streams and has 16.2 million streams on Spotify alone. He also performed the track on Ellen last week, which garnered 1 million views and was trending on YouTube.

On Sunday night (May 23), Machine Gun Kelly won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards taking home the awards for Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist. He's also nominated for Alternative Rock Song of the Year for "bloody valentine" at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards this Thursday.

Last month, MGK announced his Fall 2021 "Tickets to My Downfall" US Tour, which sold out in mere minutes. Slated to begin September 9th in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory, MGK's 28-city trek will include stops in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Denver. MGK will perform in his hometown of Ohio at the city's largest venue, The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, for the tour's finale.
Special guests will also accompany the multi-faceted star ranging from carolesdaughter, jxdn, and KennyHoopla.






Most read news of the week
Jann Klose's Latest Single "Love You The Most" Breaks Top 40 Radio In The US
2021 Billboard Music Awards Complete Winners List
Marshmello & Jonas Brothers Release "Leave Before You Love Me" Official Music Video
Robert Plant Talks "Bluebirds Over The Mountain" On 'Digging Deep' Podcast
Roger Shah - Magic Island - Music For Balearic People Vol. 10
Lauren Davidson Releases Breakup Anthem 'Thinking About You'
Adventurer Release New Album 'Pacifica'
NOW That's What I Call Music! Now Yearbook 1983
Allegra Releases The Defiant Kiss-Off Anthem 'Used To Miss You'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215011 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028278827667236 secs