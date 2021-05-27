Amythyst Kiah Earns Three 2021 Americana Music Award Nominations





"Amythyst Kiah is an original. Holding nothing back. The message and the music punch you right in the gut." - Bob Lefsetz New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Amythyst Kiah, who has earned three 2021 Americana Music Award nominations. She's nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year, for the solo rendition of her Grammy-nominated song "Black Myself." Amythyst is also nominated for Duo/Group of the Year as part of the all-women-of-color supergroup, Our Native Daughters. She joins Jason Isbell and Valerie June as the most-nominated artists this year.Amythyst's solo rendition of "Black Myself" was previously hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, MTV, BET, Billboard, and NPR who called it a "breakthrough for an artist on the rise." She performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month."Black Myself" is the lead single from Amythyst's Tony Berg-produced album, Wary + Strange coming out June 18th via Rounder Records. The eleven-track collection masterfully showcases Amythyst as "one of roots music's most promising new voices" (Rolling Stone).ADVANCE PRAISE FOR WARY + STRANGE:"She revisits ["Black Myself"] with a fuller studio production, reinforcing its distorted guitar with more effects, more layers and a bigger beat, adding extra clout"- The New York Times"Breakthrough for an artist on the rise" - NPR"A masterful blend of lonesome folk and neo-blues" - Rolling Stone"Amythyst Kiah is done hiding in plain sight...a stunning original" - Top40-Charts.com"Raw and strong" - MTV"Talented Black Musical Artists on the Rise in 2021" - PEOPLE"Blistering… a must-listen about living in the land of white privilege" - Billboard"Brutal and beautiful… her voice is admirably resilient" - Consequence of Sound"'Black Myself' shows the beauty of Blackness while still highlighting the injustices--past and present--that Black people are faced with today." - The Root"Amythyst Kiah is an original. Holding nothing back. The message and the music punch you right in the gut." - Bob Lefsetz



