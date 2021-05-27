Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/05/2021

DJ Xquizit Returns With Electric New Track "No Time To Die"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When the stars align, some very unlikely things happen and sometimes those end up being life changing events. Mexico-born DJ Xquizit's star was quickly rising within the Trance scene. With several plays on major radio shows such as Global Therapy with Above & Beyond, A State of Trance by Armin Van Buuren, and several others, you would expect him to stick to that niche.

That was until a mutual friend introduced him to Salt Lake City-born OSITO. By saying that OSITO's tagline is "Pop Is Not A Crime", you would think that these two artists couldn't be more polar opposites. But magic seemed to happen. Collab after collab started getting picked up by some massive Spotify editorials, including their first 1 million stream hit "Dear Gravity" which stayed in the Mint playlist for over a month.In the recent months their first pop collab also reached the 1 million mark as well.
Now that Xquizit is embrancing the pop sound fully, May 28th marks the release of their newest collaboration, "No Time To Die".

Respecting the elements of the original but taking it much more in a dancefloor direction, this synthwave/pop hybird starts with OSITO's amazing voice and quickly builds to the main drop where you can't help but smile and dance.
Releasing on Beat Recordings, the record label behind the only full-time Dance Contemporary radio station in Mexico, Beat 100.9FM, on all platforms on May 28, 2021.
