News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/05/2021

Oh! The Horror Release New Single "Eating Me Alive (Ft. Kellin Quinn)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh! The Horror has released their new song "Eating Me Alive feat. Kellin Quinn" of Sleeping with Sirens. The song debuted yesterday with Outburn Magazine and can be streamed everywhere at this link:
"'Eating Me Alive' is for anyone who has felt stuck in a toxic relationship and had no way out," says the band. "Where every conversation felt like it was tearing you down and the only reason they are with you is to better their own live by ruining yours."
The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album '1692' is available for pre-order starting today. Fans can head to think link to pre-order and pre-save: https://ingroov.es/1692

The album, which will be released on June 18 through WTTU, is the follow up to 2020's full-length 'Halloween 365'. '1692' takes its title from the year of the Salem witch trials. With this new group of songs, Oh! The Horror is positioned to enlist new legions of listeners.
The singles "Strange" "If I Can't Have You" and "Tears Of Gold" and "Dead Inside" are available to stream now on all music platforms.






