MUCA Presents: Alice SK Ft. Roberto Menescal - 'Until We Meet Again' - Out Today!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "I am now officially a dad!" announced Muca to the world recently. And the timing couldn't be better for him to celebrate the birth of his firstborn with a delightfully sunny original composition which nods respectfully to an era in Brazil where Bossa Nova ruled the airwaves and Rio and Pele were the hottest cultural touchpoints of a growing industrialised age.



Murillo Sguillaro better known as Muca is a Brazilian musician and producer living in London who has built a modest following which looks set to explode once his new musical adventures unfold in the coming months. With 'Until We Meet Again', this outstanding single from London-based composer and producer Muca, and singer-songwriter Alice SK offers up a refreshed Bossa style piece where Muca's Brazilian roots meet the indie-folk vibes of the young singer from London. Muca just finished working with Alice SK on her debut EP, he thought her voice would suit perfectly the genre and invited her to write the lyrics and sing along.



The track features a more than exceptional guest: Roberto Menescal, one of the pioneers of Bossa Nova, who brings his acoustic guitar rhythm into the mix. Muca went to Rio de Janeiro specifically to meet Menescal and record the track with him.



But the partnership started much before, when Menescal came to London on tour and the two exchanged ideas and their shared appreciation for Brazilian music and beyond.



Once the song was recorded in Rio, Muca and Alice SK worked on the final arrangements and vocals in London. The track is accompanied with a making-of, directed and filmed by Eduardo Binato, showing Muca and Menescal in Rio working together on the recording process and also Menescal talking about the history of bossa and how it all started.



The combination of Alice SK's atmospheric, soulful voice and Muca's fine skill of fusing the old and new was the recipe for this fresh and unique piece of music.



Prepare to be transported somewhere beyond Ipanema Beach and Kew Gardens on a bright sunny day, 'Until We Meet Again'.



