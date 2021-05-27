Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
27/05/2021

Rehab Signs With Arcade Management; Four-Song "Danny Boone EP 2" Set For Release May 28, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum selling hip-hop/rock artist, REHAB, has signed an exclusive management deal with Nashville-based Arcade Management, it was announced today. In addition, REHAB's new four-song EP project, entitled "Danny Boone EP 2," written and produced by Danny Boone and Dakota Lopez-Albertis, is set for release May 28, 2021, on Boonbox Records.

REHAB, the iconic southern hip-hop/rock group known for their mega-hit "Sittin' At A Bar," disbanded in 2014. Frontman and founding member Danny Boone is now emerging as the solo artist, REHAB, and will carry forward the band's signature sound and musical legacy. Tour dates in support of the new EP will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We are very excited to welcome REHAB to the Arcade Management roster," commented Jamie Reeder-Ernst, Head of Arcade Management. "Danny is one of the most talented vocalists and lyricists in the music industry. I'm proud to have such a multi-genre artist of his stature aboard and can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

"Danny Boone EP 2" Track List:
1. Bazooka Tubes
2. So Dope
3. No Rebuttal
4. Kill The Static (f/Chuck Gibbs)

Anchored by their influence of all things hip-hop, from Run DMC and NWA to a Tribe Called Quest and more, REHAB set out over a decade ago on a musical journey that would garner millions of hardcore fans, sell over one million albums, and stream over 400,000 million times.
From Kid Rock and Uncle Kracker to Linkin Park and Kottonmouth Kings, REHAB has toured with some of music's biggest stars. REHAB emerged from Atlanta's hot music scene in 2000 with their debut album, "Southern Discomfort," which yielded a Top 15 Modern Rock hit with, "It Don't Matter." Other hits that followed include, "Welcome Home," "1980," and "Sittin' At A Bar," the latter garnering a CMT Music Video Award nomination for "Wide Open Country Video of the Year."






