Pop / Rock 27/05/2021

Dariann Leigh Announces Military Anthem "10,000 Miles"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dariann Leigh is the ultimate All American girl. She brought boss babe energy to 2021 with her single "Let Me Go," and now, she showcases vulnerability and pride for our nation. Coming June 25, Dariann brings forth one of her most personal songs to date, "10,000 Miles."

"Having someone you love far away from you is one thing, but not having any clue where they are is another," says Leigh. "This is the reality of so many people."
"10,000 Miles" tells the tale of military households and loved ones across the nation, derived from Dariann's own experience. Written on the bathroom floor of a hotel room, "10,000 Miles" is essentially a diary entry immersed in overwhelming honesty and relatability, singing "my love is wherever you are." And through the process, she builds a bridge between her and other military households as if to say, "you are not alone."
"We hug our loved ones goodbye, exchange letters, cling to every word we hear on satellite phone calls, and await the moment we can see them again," Dariann reveals, "and though it's difficult at times, we are mesmerized by the ferocity they show to keep us safe."

"10,000 Miles" is available for pre-order now [https://ffm.to/10000miles] and releases to all platforms on Friday, June 25. Follow Dariann on social media @dariannleigh on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up-to-date.






