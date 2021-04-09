Sister Hazel Celebrates 15th Annual Hang At Hazelnut Isle



Originating from Gainesville, FL, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling band, Sister Hazel, is thrilled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the annual Hang at Hazelnut Isle, August 27 - 29 at the Windjammer on Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The three-day performance-filled beach bash offers something for everyone to enjoy from chart-topping music, delicious food, games, dancing, and exclusive access to hang out with the band. In addition, this year will also include a Saturday bar Olympics and the popular Saturday sunset concert on the beach. Tickets are $239 and $259 beginning today, May 26th."This past year took a lot away, but it couldn't take our "HazelNuts," said Jett Beres, bassist for the band. "We are so excited to be bringing back the Hang at Hazelnut Isle this August and rock-out with our fans that we have missed so much!"The Exclusive Weekend Hang with Sister Hazel Features:- Exclusive "Dinner Show Hang" feat. Dinner with Sister Hazel followed by a Private VIP Concert- VIP Front Access to Sister Hazel Saturday Sunset Concert on the Beach- Photo and Autograph Opportunity with Sister Hazel at Check-In- Saturday Hot Hangover Breakfast & Private Acoustic Concert with Ken & Drew- Saturday Bar Olympics- Sunday Sister Hazel Concert- Limited Edition 15th Annual Hang Swag- Admission to The Windjammer's Friday and Saturday Night Concert Sister Hazel On Tour:05.28.21 Lake Ozark, MO The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center05.29.21 Shreveport, LA Mudbug Madness Festival06.11.21 Lexington, SC Icehouse Amphitheater06.12.21 Villa Rica, GA Mill Amphitheatre06.19.21 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Hall06.20.21 Birmingham, AL Euphonious06.24.21 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage06.26.21 Homer, NY Homer Center of the Arts Drive-In08.27.21 Isle Of Palms, SC The Hang at Hazelnut09.04.21 Charlotte, NC Hops and Hogs Festival09.25.21 Irmo, SC Irmo Okra Strut Festival11.07.21 The Rock Boat XXIFor additional information and the latest news, visit https://www.sisterhazel.com/.Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called "one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years" by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song "All for You," topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled "Elements," that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding "The Rock Boat" and annually hosts events like the "Hazelnut Hang," and "Camp Hazelnut" that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with "Lyrics for Life." Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.



