Tejano America, Tex-Mex Music And Culture Lifestyle Web Series, Returns For Season 2

"We're ecstatic about TEJANO AMERICA's continued collaboration with AARP to continue showcasing the best of the vibrant Tex-Mex culture, Texas-sized spunk and backyard pizazz," said New York, NY (Top40 Charts) INGEÑUITY announces the return of its music-driven web series, TEJANO AMERICA: Tex-Mex Music & Culture Variety Show sponsored by AARP. TEJANO AMERICA Season 2 launches on Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 pm CST/5:00 PST via the Vegas Tejano and Tejano Music Convention social media channels. A 20-minute episode will air every other Sunday into October. The premiere episode hosted by Accordionist Jaime De Anda features comedian icon Paul Rodriguez, J.R. Gomez, La Dezz, South TX Homies, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montiel, DJ Lucky J, and Rebecca Valadez.TEJANO AMERICA is the brainchild of acclaimed content creator INGEÑUITY. It is a musical and variety show created last year at the onset of the pandemic in order to offer emotional support through entertainment. Each episode of TEJANO AMERICA offers up everything Tex-Mex; from music and dancing to cooking and comedy, in an unprecedented series!"We are excited to collaborate with INGEÑUITY and we welcome the opportunity to sponsor this Tex-Mex music and culture lifestyle web series for the second year in a row," said Yvette Peña, AARP's vice president of Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy, in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "AARP is committed to being a wise friend who empowers Latinos 50+ and their multigenerational families to choose how they live as they age."TEJANO AMERICA Sunday air dates are: 5/30, 6/13, 6/27, 7/11, 7/25, 8/8, 8/22, 9/5, 9/19, and 10/3. The series can be viewed online through all Vegas Tejano and Tejano Music National Convention social media (https://www.facebook.com/tejanomusicnationalconvention/ and https://www.youtube.com/c/vegastejano). In its inaugural season, the variety show featured a cast of award-winning Tejano recording artists, as well as iconic performers and hosts, including Flaco Jimenez, Jay Perez, Ruben Ramos, Ram Herrera, Roberto & Bobby Pulido, Stefani Montiel, Gary Hobbs, Shelly Lares, Johnny Hernandez and Raulito Navaira and many more. Season 1 is streaming on demand on the Vegas Tejano YouTube channel."We're ecstatic about TEJANO AMERICA's continued collaboration with AARP to continue showcasing the best of the vibrant Tex-Mex culture, Texas-sized spunk and backyard pizazz," said Sarah Ruiz Chavez, Executive Producer and President of INGEÑUITY. "Bring on Season 2, as the outpouring of support and fan enthusiasm was amazing last year!"



