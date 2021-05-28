BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021



"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 'BET Awards,' safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials,



Megan Thee Stallion, who left her mark in last year's telecast with her Mad Max inspired performance for "Girls in The Hood" and "Savage," claims one of the top spots securing seven nominations for 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist,' 'Video of the Year,' for WAP, 'Album of the Year,' for Good News, 'Viewer's Choice Award (x2),' and 'Best Collaboration,' for her features with Tory Lanez &







Culture's biggest night, the "BET AWARDS," continues its reign in its twenty-first year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the



Following last year's groundbreaking virtual awards show, the "BET AWARDS" returns this year with a live show audience. Beginning today, vaccinated individuals can register here for consideration to be part of the "BET AWARDS" 2021 live show audience. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.



Due to these safety parameters, press access to the show will be limited and "BET AWARDS" will not be issuing a credential form. Media will be invited directly to cover any in person opportunities, including the red carpet, with additional remote/virtual press opportunities to be announced at a later date.



BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The "BET Awards" 2021 nominations ('Viewer's Choice Award: Best New International Act' will be released at a later date). The nominations are selected by BET's Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.



Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th.



The complete list of nominees for The "BET AWARDS" 2021 are:



ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

AFTER HOURS - THE WEEKND

BLAME IT ON BABY - DABABY

GOOD NEWS - MEGAN THEE STALLION

HEAUX TALES - JAZMINE SULLIVAN

KING'S DISEASE - NAS

UNGODLY HOUR - CHLOE X HALLE



BEST COLLABORATION:

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE - POPSTAR

JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE - WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY - CRY BABY

POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY - FOR THE NIGHT



BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST:

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SUMMER WALKER

SZA



BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST:

6LACK

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

TANK

THE WEEKND



BEST NEW ARTIST:

COI LERAY

FLO MILLI

GIVEON

JACK HARLOW

LATTO

POOH SHIESTY



BEST GROUP:

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN

CHLOE X HALLE

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

MIGOS

SILK SONIC



BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST:

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DOJA CAT

MEGAN THEE STALLION

LATTO

SAWEETIE



BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST:

DABABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

LIL BABY

POP SMOKE



DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD:

BEBE WINANS - IN JESUS NAME

CECE WINANS - NEVER LOST



KIRK FRANKLIN - STRONG GOD

MARVIN SAPP - THANK YOU FOR IT ALL

TAMELA MANN - TOUCH FROM YOU



BET HER AWARD:

ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID - SO DONE

BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER - BABY MAMA

BRI STEVES - ANTI QUEEN

CHLOE X HALLE - BABY GIRL

CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN - ROOTED

SZA - GOOD DAYS



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT:

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)

EMICIDA (BRAZIL)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

WIZKID (NIGERIA)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)

YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)



VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD:

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR

DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE - POPSTAR

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

LIL BABY - THE BIGGER PICTURE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ - SAVAGE (REMIX)

SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN



VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

CARDI B - UP

CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP

CHLOE X HALLE - DO IT

CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY

DRAKE FT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATER

SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR:

BENNY BOOM

BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS



BEST MOVIE:

COMING 2 AMERICA

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

SOUL

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY



BEST ACTRESS:

ANDRA DAY

ANGELA BASSETT

ISSA RAE

JURNEE SMOLLETT

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA



BEST ACTOR:

ALDIS HODGE

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

EDDIE MURPHY

LAKEITH STANFIELD



YOUNGSTARS AWARD:

ALEX R. HIBBERT

ETHAN HUTCHISON

LONNIE CHAVIS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL EPPS

STORM REID



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD:

A'JA WILSON

CANDACE PARKER

CLARESSA SHIELDS

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD:

KYRIE IRVING

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

RUSSELL WILSON

STEPHEN CURRY



Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials,

Voting for the "BET AWARDS" 2021 'Viewer's Choice Award' begins on June 7th. For the latest "BET AWARDS" 2021 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, please visit BET.com/Awards.

