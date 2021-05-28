Arkells Share Hopeful Summer Track "All Roads" As A Follow Up To Current No 1 Single "You Can Get It"



Hailed by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkells share brand new track "All Roads" out today on Universal Music. Following the release of their #1 Alternative radio track " You Can Get It " featuring K.Flay, "All Roads" emerges as a hopeful summer jam."As we start to find our footing on a road back to some normalcy in our lives the sentiment 'all roads lead me back to you' is about trying to find your way back home, reflects frontman Max Kerman. "Home could be a person, a place, or a personal truth - the goal is to keep moving, keep learning, and you'll find your way."Recorded in LA in a beautiful little studio in Highland Park, that time and place feels a world away from where we are now, and this song signals that we're finally turning a corner.The "All Roads" music video, directed by frequent collaborator and MMVA-winning music video director, Mark Myers, is an artful continuous cinematic ride following the band members at sunrise.The band is also nominated for "Group of The Year" at next week's 2021 JUNO Awards on the strength of a year that saw Arkells continue to dominate at radio with two #1 singles - "Years In The Making" and "Quitting You" - while they pivoted from derailed tour plans to their home-spun, comfort laced LP "Campfire Chords," hometown charitable efforts, and national media attention for their feel-good music lessons that entertained fans across the country.Stay tuned for much more to come from Arkells.Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sport-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells hometown concert that sold 24,000 tickets and was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country. While off the road in 2020, Arkells pivoted to their first acoustic-leaning project, Campfire Chords - a deluxe LP & play-at-home guitar chord book inspired by their most beloved hits, and the band's live streamed interactive music lessons that moved fans to learn new skills while "flattening the curve" from home.



