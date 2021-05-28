Todd Rundgren Announces First Release Of His 2005 Live Recording With Joe Jackson & String Quartet Ethel



Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of the most masterful crafters of sophisticated art rock united on stage for a series of special live engagements in 2005, Joe Jackson and Todd Rundgren.Those who were able to attend in person quickly began to spread the word about the uniquely exquisite performances from these two musical geniuses, along with the incredible NY-based string quartet Ethel, and the shows promptly became one of the hottest tickets of the year.Well, if you missed your chance to see the concert in person, here's your opportunity to experience the magic on this extravagant multimedia concert album, recorded at New Jersey's State Theater!The show features solo performances from both Jackson and Rundgren who turn in some of the most intimate and lush versions of their biggest hits including "Steppin' Out," "Hello, It's Me," "Is She Really Goin' Out With Him," "Bang The Drum All Day," "It's Different For Girls," "I Don't Want To Tie You Down" and more!Then, for the ultimate finale, the two legends step on the stage together, backed by Ethel, for epic versions of " While My Guitar Gently Weeps " and "Black Maria."Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren's State Theater New Jersey 2005 will be released everywhere June 18 on both digital and in a gorgeous 8-panel digipak that includes 2 audio discs and a DVD!



