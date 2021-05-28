Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 28/05/2021

Todd Rundgren Announces First Release Of His 2005 Live Recording With Joe Jackson & String Quartet Ethel

Todd Rundgren Announces First Release Of His 2005 Live Recording With Joe Jackson & String Quartet Ethel
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two of the most masterful crafters of sophisticated art rock united on stage for a series of special live engagements in 2005, Joe Jackson and Todd Rundgren.
Those who were able to attend in person quickly began to spread the word about the uniquely exquisite performances from these two musical geniuses, along with the incredible NY-based string quartet Ethel, and the shows promptly became one of the hottest tickets of the year.
Well, if you missed your chance to see the concert in person, here's your opportunity to experience the magic on this extravagant multimedia concert album, recorded at New Jersey's State Theater!

The show features solo performances from both Jackson and Rundgren who turn in some of the most intimate and lush versions of their biggest hits including "Steppin' Out," "Hello, It's Me," "Is She Really Goin' Out With Him," "Bang The Drum All Day," "It's Different For Girls," "I Don't Want To Tie You Down" and more!
Then, for the ultimate finale, the two legends step on the stage together, backed by Ethel, for epic versions of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and "Black Maria."

Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren's State Theater New Jersey 2005 will be released everywhere June 18 on both digital and in a gorgeous 8-panel digipak that includes 2 audio discs and a DVD!






Most read news of the week
DJ Xquizit Returns With Electric New Track "No Time To Die"
Swedish Psychedelic Indie-Rock Outfit La Fleur Fatale Release Anniversary Single And Music Video "Skydancer"
Megan Thee Stallion To Headline The American Family Insurance Amphitheater September 16th During Summerfest With Special Guest Polo G
Recording Academy Releases Updated Rules & Guidelines For The 64th Annual Grammy Awards; Announces Further Changes For The Upcoming Grammy Season
Machine Gun Kelly Returns With Thrilling New Video "Love Race" Featuring Kellin Quinn, Travis Barker And More
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021
Tejano America, Tex-Mex Music And Culture Lifestyle Web Series, Returns For Season 2
New Gesture-Based Sound Effect Generator "Motion Sonic" Crowdfunding Campaign Launches, Changing The Game For Musicians, DJs And Other Performers
MUCA Presents: Alice SK Ft. Roberto Menescal - 'Until We Meet Again' - Out Today!


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0242569 secs // 4 () queries in 0.012509107589722 secs