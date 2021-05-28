'Chasing Time' And 'This Is The Moment' Take Home Wins At The 2021 Telly Awards





The full list of LDM Publishing's wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards can be found at https://www.tellyawards.com/?s=ldm+publishing. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LDM Publishing (ldmpublishing.com) announced today its short film, "Chasing Time," written and directed by Oliver Richman (oliverrichman.com), has been named Best Non-Broadcast (short film) in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards, winning three Silver awards and one Bronze."This is the Moment" won a Silver People's Telly Award for Best Social Video. The song was performed, produced, and written by Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com) and co-written/produced by Mark Matson for LDM Publishing/J-Wall Records). The video was executive produced by the late James E. Wallace, Jr. (1960-2020), produced by filmmaker, Zatella Beatty ("Iverson"), and edited by Stephen P. Perry (214 Films).The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan, and Vimeo.Director/writer/actor/composer/singer, Oliver Richman, is a New York University Tisch School of the Arts student. He wrote "Chasing Time" in memory of producer, James E. Wallace, Jr., his mother's (Lisa Dawn Miller's) manager who passed away unexpectedly in October 2020.Producer/singer/songwriter and President of LDM Publishing/J-Wall Records, Lisa Dawn Miller, is the daughter of legendary Motown songwriter, Ron Miller, whose legacy song catalogue includes standards such as "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "A Place in the Sun," and many more."In the face of a year like no other, LDM Publishing, Oliver Richman Films and 214 Films have continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.""On a professional level, I'm so proud of our entire team and everyone who worked so hard on these amazing projects. On a personal level, I am beyond proud of my son, Oliver Richman, who is so talented but even more importantly, he is kind, compassionate and humble," Miller said. "I'm sad that my soulmate, James E. Wallace, Jr., can't be here to share in all the excitement, but I know he's moving things from Heaven, and he'll always be right here with us, in our hearts forever," Miller continued.The winners' announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements.Each year, The Telly Awards attracts more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, J. Paul Getty Museum, PBS, Playstation, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, Ogilvy & Mather, and The Walt Disney Company.The full list of LDM Publishing's wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards can be found at https://www.tellyawards.com/?s=ldm+publishing.



