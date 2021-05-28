New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai



https://twitter.com/StrutAudio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.Preview link to "Ride the Wave" video - Launching 28th Mayhttps://youtu.be/bRLw2_KcHzEAudio Strut is a gathering of artists who love music with groove. They are fortunate to have had some amazing musicians on the new album who have played with acts such as Gorgon City, Jamiroquai, Roots Manuva, Basement Jaxx, Zohar, Elton John, Joey Ducane and Arthur Louis (Eric Clapton) to name a few. Having all met on the London music scene they gravitated towards each other's musical taste and playing styles. All being lovers of groove driven music their friendships grew and Audio Strut took form. The 12 track album was recorded in studios in London and Scotland.It features:Nathan "Tuggy" Curran on drums - (acts working with or has worked with) Planet Battagon, Basement Jaxx, Roots manuva, Gorgon city, Elton JohnAndrew Kremer bass - (acts working with or has worked with) Zohar, Jamiroquai, Pearl Divers, Lockhart, IncognitoJohn Reborn guitar/vocals - (acts working with or has worked with) Pearl Divers with Jon Sa Trincha as featured on the Salinas Sessions (5/5 Dj Magazine/Sony), Lockhart, Joey Ducane, Miko Weaver (Prince, Miles Davis), Neil Conti (Bowie, Jagger), Stuart Zender (Mark Ronson, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse)Previous press on musicians:Timeout - Something raw and vital5/5 Dj Magazine - The Salinas sessionPrevious label releases on Incredible/Sony, IRMA, Ark 21, Pschentwww.audiostrut.comLabel : www.TFproductions.tv Music links launch May 28th Music on Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/3qdCJmrfNCmp4oFFnDd8SU?si=AGTQOFf5TDSv0PmSGZZ6Vg Music on iTuneshttps://music.apple.com/gb/artist/audio-strut/1563438057Distrokidhttps://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/audiostrut/funk-sonic-3https://www.instagram.com/audiostrut/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-tQD6sD8nxMC-43xsXHfAhttps://www.facebook.com/Audio-Strut-112295067224480/?view_public_for=112295067224480https://www.tiktok.com/@audiostrut?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1https://twitter.com/StrutAudio



