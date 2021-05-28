Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 28/05/2021

Anicee Gets On Space Invaders Records With A New Single In Collaboration With The UK Singer Rowetta

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The French dj and producer Anicée gets on Space Invaders Records to provide you a new single in collaboration with the UK singer Rowetta.
"Tech Me Now" is a smashing Tech House jam, which flows with incredible strength thanks to its fat groove and the rolling bassline, making the perfect carpet for the powerful vocals. Next to the Original version of the tune you'll find a groovy remix by The Deepshakerz, giving a percussive reinterpretation of the song.
Available now for Pre-Order on Beatport, and out on the digital stores on May the 28th. Don't miss it!

https://www.instagram.com/anicee_music
https://www.facebook.com/aniceemusic
https://soundcloud.com/aniceemusic
https://www.beatport.com/artist/anicee/694795
https://spoti.fi/3utbIpg
https://twitter.com/AniceeOfficial






