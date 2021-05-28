Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 28/05/2021

"Drop" By Francis Groove Got Remixes By Takezo & Shakespeare
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After the success of his single "DROP" feat Lilo, the UK producer and dj Francis Groove is back on Glagla Records with some smashing remixes.
Takezo and Shakespeare got their hands on the original track to put their touch on it, and the result is amazing!
Takezo provided a thick Tech House groove with a powerful and rolling bassline, while Shakespeare drops some deep and fresh vibes with a laidback but powerful cut.
Out now on Glagla Records, don't miss it!

