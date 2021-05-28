Valentino Alessandrini Drops Debut Single On INRI Classic Label

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Deemed the "golden boy of the violin", Valentino
Alessandrini, 27 year-old violinist and composer from the Le Marche region of Italy, is set to release his original composition, "Part of Me", on May 28, 2021. It will be his first recording for Italy's prestigious INRI Classic label.
Whether creating his own compositions or covering a famous pop song, Valentino's mix of classical sounds with a modern sensibility is identifiable and unique. Citing composers as diverse as Vivaldi, Bach, Paganini, Morricone, Yiruma, Einaudi, Coldplay
and Ed Sheeran
as musical influences, Valentino's performances range from classical pieces to quality pop songs, as he experiments with a variety of genres to bring young people closer to the world of music.
Valentino's latest single, "Part of Me" was written, composed, and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, his first composition to be shared with the public. He describes the process: "Part Of Me
" is my own composition and I wrote the arrangement for the piano, violin and strings, which are all my violins layered on top of each other. And I recorded the violin and strings in my studio. I did the mixing and mastering, wrote the story and directed the video. The song is both sweet and a little sad, inspired by the memory of an overwhelming love story. I wrote the story, like a scene from a movie, inspired by my emotions and feelings."
Through the lockdown, Valentino
began crafting his first compositions ("Eternal Hope" and "Part of Me"). "In a certain sense, the Covid pandemic was the inspiration that made me start composing. I studied a lot during this time, so I've tried to improve myself musically. And I've learned to seize the moment: to do what I want to do right away and not wait too long for the right time."
Valentino
performs locally and worldwide, doing more than 200 shows a year both as a soloist and in support of Italian superstars and top international talents. He has played in England with the Birmingham Conservatoire Symphony Orchestra at the Symphony Hall, Crescent Theatre and Town Hall and performed at the London College of Music
accompanied by pianist Ralf Shink. He also performed on Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, and has collaborated with internationally renowned brands including Nike, Mercedes, Audi, and Porsche. In January 2020, he toured in the United States of America, playing in California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
While in Los Angeles, he worked with prominent American DJ Markus Schulz
and vocalist London Thor, performing on Schulz's single "Feel Alive
", which now has more than 500,000 streams. Valentino's popular YouTube channel features violin covers of pop hits, including "Something Just Like This
" by The Chainsmokers
and Coldplay, which garnered more than 1 millions views, and "My Heart
Will Go On" from the movie Titanic, which is now over 2 million views.
Valentino
has released three prior albums: "Violin Covers Vol.1", "Violin Covers Vol.2" and "Le Più Belle Colonne Sonore Vol.1". In May 2021, he announced his collaboration with Italian record label INRI Classic.
Having begun his study of the violin at the age of five, Valentino
graduated at the Conservatory G. Rossini of Pesaro under the guidance of Maestro A. Venanzi, receiving the Second Level Academic Diploma with Maestro D. Conti, with full marks and honors. He has collaborated with Orchester der Tiroler Festspiele Erl of Austria, the Orchestra Sinfonica dell'; Europa Unita, the orchestra Filarmonica Marchigiana (FORM), the symphony orchestra Duchi d'Acquaviva" of Atri, the orchestra of the "Progetto Sipario" of the Spontini Foundation of Jesi, Orchestra Gioachino Rossini, the orchestra of the Conservatory Rossini" of Pesaro, the Orchestra Sinfonica del Trasimeno and many others, working with well-known conductors such as Gustav Kuhn, Chris Houlding, Fraser Goulding, Michael Seal, and Alberto Zedda.
"Part of Me" releases May 28th in partnership with INRI Classic and accompanied by Valentino's signature visual imagery. Follow Valentino
Alessandrini across streaming and social platforms for his latest releases:
