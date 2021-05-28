Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 28/05/2021

Maysa & AgapeSoul Shine Together On New Song "Nobody But You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sometimes you have an idea of how a combination is going to work... and it actually meets your expectations! That's what has happened with the joining of longtime R&B favorite Maysa with another of our faves, veteran producer/musician Darryl Anders and his band AgapéSoul.

Their collaboration is on the bouncy new midtempo single, "Nobody But You." The song is a cool blend of jazzy soul with just a touch of pop for good measure. It has a breezy, summery feel, and fun lyrics of pure love: "I love sugar in my coffee / and butter on my toast / but of all the things I've ever loved, I love you the most."

The smilt-inducing lyrics are matched by the playful new video, featuring both stars plus a vignette of a young couple, living their everyday lives in a fun, loving way.






