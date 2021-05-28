Don Diestro Releases New Single "Trust"





Often times in relationships, baggage from the past can weigh down your current situation if you don't let it go. DiestrO paints this picture vividly on "Trust," as his smooth vocals explore the ups and downs of newfound love.



The LA native does an exceptional job of blending the right amount of synth, keys and funky bass that put you in the perfect feel-good mood, just in time for summer. The song captures both the pure bliss as well as the hardships that accompany emotional vulnerability.

"Trust" is the lead single from his second EP Wish You Well which will be released in June.



Check out the exclusive premiere of the official video for "Trust", that features social media influncer, Sydney Stanford. The song is available for download and streaming on all platforms 5/28. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pharrell, T-Pain, Ryan Leslie and many more - are all a part of a decorated group of elite producers turned singers. Producer/singer/songwriter Don DiestrO, makes his case to be the next respected musical hybrid with the release of his new single, "Trust."Often times in relationships, baggage from the past can weigh down your current situation if you don't let it go. DiestrO paints this picture vividly on "Trust," as his smooth vocals explore the ups and downs of newfound love.The LA native does an exceptional job of blending the right amount of synth, keys and funky bass that put you in the perfect feel-good mood, just in time for summer. The song captures both the pure bliss as well as the hardships that accompany emotional vulnerability."Trust" is the lead single from his second EP Wish You Well which will be released in June.Check out the exclusive premiere of the official video for "Trust", that features social media influncer, Sydney Stanford. The song is available for download and streaming on all platforms 5/28.



