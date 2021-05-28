Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 28/05/2021

Don Diestro Releases New Single "Trust"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pharrell, T-Pain, Ryan Leslie and many more - are all a part of a decorated group of elite producers turned singers. Producer/singer/songwriter Don DiestrO, makes his case to be the next respected musical hybrid with the release of his new single, "Trust."

Often times in relationships, baggage from the past can weigh down your current situation if you don't let it go. DiestrO paints this picture vividly on "Trust," as his smooth vocals explore the ups and downs of newfound love.

The LA native does an exceptional job of blending the right amount of synth, keys and funky bass that put you in the perfect feel-good mood, just in time for summer. The song captures both the pure bliss as well as the hardships that accompany emotional vulnerability.
"Trust" is the lead single from his second EP Wish You Well which will be released in June.

Check out the exclusive premiere of the official video for "Trust", that features social media influncer, Sydney Stanford. The song is available for download and streaming on all platforms 5/28.






Most read news of the week
Swedish Psychedelic Indie-Rock Outfit La Fleur Fatale Release Anniversary Single And Music Video "Skydancer"
Petaluma Records Shares "Hazlo Como Yo" By Grupo Changui De Guantanamo
Megan Thee Stallion To Headline The American Family Insurance Amphitheater September 16th During Summerfest With Special Guest Polo G
DJ Xquizit Returns With Electric New Track "No Time To Die"
Florida Georgia Line's 'I Love My Country Tour 2021' Is Coming To A City Near You
Dariann Leigh Announces Military Anthem "10,000 Miles"
Amythyst Kiah Earns Three 2021 Americana Music Award Nominations
Toronto Rapper Shad Shares New Single & Video 'Work'
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2021; The "BET Awards" 2021 Will Air Live On June 27, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0154340 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029442310333252 secs